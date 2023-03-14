Why you need to monitor what your grandparents eat

Gaudensia Atieno is 70. To her, nutrition does not make sense. She eats whatever is available. Her sagging skin, dim eyes and a frail body are sure signs that she needs care.

She tells Healthy Nation that she has no strength to walk around looking for a perfect meal as she used to years back.

“My bones are weak. I spend most of my time sleeping and resting, just waiting for anyone to surprise me. I totally depend on my sons who visit me once in a while,” says Gaudensia from her Bondo home in Siaya County.

When asked whether she understands nutrition, she says it does not matter to her anymore.

“I am counting my days. So, whether I eat well or not, I will soon be forgotten,” she says.

On the other hand, Julius Kamau, 75, a resident of Nairobi, says he tries as much as he can to balance his meal although the supply is not consistent.

“I am quite keen when it comes to what I eat. You see, I am strong. However, I don’t eat a balanced diet daily because of the supply. My teeth are quite weak and that means that I can’t chew hard stuff,” he notes.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), aging is defined as a biological level that results from the impact of the accumulation of a wide variety of molecular and cellular damage over time. WHO also associates aging with transitions such as retirement, relocation to more appropriate housing and the death of friends and partners.

By 2050, the world’s population of people aged 60 years and older will double to 2.1 billion. The number of persons aged 80 years or older is expected to triple by that time, according to the health body.

However, nutrition awareness among the elderly is a forgotten discussion.

Dr Caxton Ouma, a nutritionist, monitoring and evaluation officer, urges the young generation to take care of their aging parents.

“Our goal as a nutrition community and health facilities is to provide nutrition education to the community on the elderly , enabling the community at large to take care of them.

“Diet quality and quantity play major roles in preventing, delaying onset, and managing chronic diseases associated with aging which include; hypertension, diabetes, wasting and heart failure,” he tells Healthy Nation.

Meeting the nutritional needs of the older adult is challenging because although energy needs decrease, the requirements for protein, vitamins, and minerals remain the same or increase.

According to Dr Caxton, the average daily energy intake for persons older than 51 years of age is 2,400 kcal (energy required to burn the calories and raise temperature in the body) for men and 2,000 kcal for women.

The main contributors to poor nutritional status in older adults include lack of appetite, alcohol uptake and addictive substances, drug-nutrient interactions, inappropriate food intake, confusion, depression, fear and withdrawal. Under-nutrition in aging people can also be caused by poverty and ignorance.

Nutrients consistently found to be deficient in diets of older adults include antioxidants, calcium, zinc, iron, potassium, vitamin D, E, and K.

The elderly are also advised to reduce sodium intake to 1,500 mg daily to lower the risk of high blood pressure and associated chronic diseases such as heart disease, stroke, and kidney disease.

Further, dehydration is a form of malnutrition that mainly affects the elderly.

“It is advised that the elderly take at least eight glasses of water per day to stay hydrated ,” Dr Ouma notes.