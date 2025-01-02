Why uptake of antenatal care services among Maasai women is low

Nine per cent of expectant Maasai women did not receive antenatal care during their pregnancy in 2024 - a figure three times higher than the national average of three percent. This highlights the significant challenges these women face in accessing essential health services, according to the World Malaria Report 2024.

The report shows that this disparity jeopardises the country's efforts to achieve its comprehensive reproductive, maternal, newborn, child and adolescent health goals.

The report attributes the high rate of non-adherence to antenatal care among these indigenous women to several factors, including cultural traditions, geographic isolation, poverty, limited education and restrictive gender norms. These barriers leave many Maasai women without the care they need during pregnancy.

Socioeconomic challenges, including the cost of travel, medical fees and lost work opportunities also limit Maasai women's access to health services.

"A lack of education and awareness about the importance of antenatal care further widens this gap. Traditional gender roles often limit women's decision-making power, delaying or preventing access to necessary medical care. Maasai women living in rural and remote areas also face logistical challenges, such as a lack of nearby health facilities and limited transport, which exacerbate the problem," the report said.

The national picture is also worrying. The 2022 Kenya Demographic and Health Survey found that only 59 per cent of women aged 15 to 49 attended the recommended four antenatal care (ANC) visits. However, the World Health Organization (WHO) guideline recommends eight visits during pregnancy.

In addition, only 31 per cent of women in this age group sought early care within the first few weeks of pregnancy, missing out on essential testing and treatment for common pregnancy-related conditions.

The WHO warns that delayed uptake of antenatal care, coupled with inconsistent availability of testing supplies, undermines the effectiveness of care and leads to delayed diagnosis of HIV, syphilis, anaemia and malaria.

"The consequences of inadequate antenatal care are serious, affecting maternal and child health," stresses WHO. "Women who do not have regular check-ups are at higher risk of complications such as anaemia, preterm birth and low birth weight. The absence of preventive measures such as malaria treatment during pregnancy increases the vulnerability of both mothers and infants to life-threatening conditions".

Addressing these challenges requires a diverse approach, according to Dr Vincent Nyangweso, a general practitioner, who emphasises the need for culturally sensitive health interventions to build trust and acceptance, especially within the Maasai community.

"Expanding healthcare infrastructure such as mobile clinics and rural outreach programmes can bridge the gap for women in remote areas.