Why traffic noise may affect your ear health

The matatus hooting in your neighbourhood as well as those in traffic are a potential risk to destabilising your ear health, a new study has found.

Researchers from Denmark who published their findings in the scientific journal Environment Health Perspectives revealed that noise pollution from cars either in traffic or neighbourhoods could lead to a health condition called tinnitus.

Tinnitus is when you experience ringing in your ears —- even during silent moments.

Apart from vehicles, the researchers also studied trains but found no relation with tinnitus.

They found out that people with the highest risk of getting tinnitus from road traffic were women, people without hearing loss and those with an education, high-income and have never been exposed to a blue-collar job.

About 19 per cent of new cases from the study participants had not been diagnosed with tinnitus before.

“In our data, we found more than 40,000 cases of tinnitus and can see that for every 10 more decibels of noise in people’s home, the risk of developing tinnitus increases by six per cent,” says Dr Manuella Lech Cantuaria, ssistant Professor at the Mærsk Mc-Kinney-Møller in a press statement.

The scientists explained that while residential exposure to road traffic and railway noise can lead to permanent changes in a part of the ear called the cochlea, it is a known environmental stressor.

“Stress may play a major role in the development, maintenance and worsening of tinnitus, especially among people who have a strong negative emotional reaction toward the condition,” explained the researchers.

“We found stronger noise–tinnitus associations when considering only primary diagnoses of tinnitus, which likely represent the more severe cases because these patients have been referred for additional treatment or counselling,” they said.

Jesper Schmidt, co-author of the study said in a statement published by Science Daily that there is a need to focus on the relationship between traffic noise and health.

“It is alarming that noise seems to increase the risk of tinnitus, cardiovascular diseases and dementia, among other diseases, “ said Jesper Hvass Schmidt.

“But we know that traffic noise can make us stressed and affect our sleep. And that tinnitus can get worse when we live under stressful situations and we do not sleep well,” she added.

The study had some limitations because the researchers focused on Danes with home addresses only and did not ask whether their interviewees had noise preventive measures.

“We also lacked detailed information on occupational noise exposure, such as type and exposure duration, which is a well-known risk factor for tinnitus and potentially a confounder on the exposure–disease pathway,” said the researchers.