Why top surgeons operated as trainees watched next door

A spectacle was witnessed at the Kenyatta National Hospital last week when medics from Italy joined hands with their Kenyan counterparts to conduct unique plastic surgery operations on Kenyans.

The surgeries happened as local practitioners in the field of plastic surgery watched from a screen in a room next to Theatre Room Six where the surgeries happened.

The five-day hybrid workshop was the second of its kind. It was organised by the Kenyatta National Hospital’s Plastic Surgery Unit in conjunction with the Department of Plastic, Reconstructive and Aesthetic Surgery at the University of Nairobi, the University of Milan in Italy as well as experts working at the San Giuseppe Hospital, Milan, Italy.

The live surgeries conducted included a learning mission by doctors specialising in a sub-specialty of plastic surgery called microsurgery.

Those watching via screens were residents (postgraduate doctors), registrars (doctors receiving advanced training in a specific field), as well as expert plastic surgeons.

There was a screen and a camera in both the theatre room and the “classroom” where the spectator team was seated.

The fifth patient to be operated on during the workshop was a woman whose tumour was removed from her breast.

As the experts were busy doing their work in the theatre, some of the trainees stood on the periphery to learn by apprenticeship.

Each patient took about eight hours to operate on. At the end of each surgery, the doctors would meet and discuss what they had learnt from doing an actual microsurgery and how they can improve their craft.

Another patient who was operated on was a little boy who had lost his thumb and an index finger due to an electric burn.

There was also a patient who had previously had breast surgery due to cancer.

Another patient had a condition called facial nerve palsy which causes the face to shift to one side.

The other patient operated on was a person with a spinal injury that had caused a complex wound that was reconstructed.

Dr Nanjala Nang’ole, the head of reconstructive surgery at the University of Nairobi, explained to Healthy Nation that a complex wound is one where a patient loses extensive soft tissue to the extent that the bones are exposed and in some cases, some nerves may be missing. When such a thing happens to a person, they need surgery that will help in reconstructing the affected area.

“We hope to operate on at least six or seven patients, and at the same time be able to transfer knowledge and skills to our younger doctors. This will help in operating on patients who require difficult reconstructive procedures,” he said.

“Alongside that, it is a teaching and training workshop where local and international faculty exchange ideas on how best to manage complex surgical or plastic reconstructive conditions,” explained Dr Nang’ole.

The idea for the Nairobi Microsurgery Workshop was born last year and a team of doctors including Dr Nang’ole and colleagues from Italy founded it.

One of the younger doctors who was part of the co-founding team is Dr Kevin Muriu of the Kenyatta National Hospital. He had the opportunity to travel to Italy to learn and bring new ideas back home.

Dr Muriu explained that reconstructive microsurgery is a specialised area of plastic surgery that is concerned with the reconstruction of soft tissue defects with an aim of reconstructing both form (appearance) and the function of parts of the body.

“Traditional reconstructive techniques fall short because they limit areas where you can get tissues from. It had to come from near the issue that you are addressing,” explained Dr Muriu.

“If a patient loses their jaw for instance, there is no source of a bone nearby. As a result of this challenge, plastic surgeons resolved it by getting tissues from a distant part of the body along with its blood supply. The surgeon dissects out an artery and a vein together with the tissue itself and then reattaches those blood vessels to new blood vessels called recipient blood vessels,” he added.

This type of movement is called a free flap, he said, noting that it is so because it is freely transported without any attachment from its source.

In the case of the young boy with electric burns for instance, the surgeons had to take tissue from his big toe and part of his second toe.

“This type of surgery comes at a cost because the boy had to lose part of the volume of his big toe. He will have a skinnier big toe and scars there but plastic surgery is all about borrowing from Peter to pay Paul,” he said.

“The idea is to try to look at the balance of things. Are you able to provide maximal benefit while only causing minimal damage? This is explained to the patient beforehand,” he added.

Dr Christine Nyabuto was one of the residents in plastic reconstructive and aesthetic surgery. She said that while there is almost a balance of male versus female residents at the University of Nairobi, more can still be done.

“We are catching up. The need to have more females is to create equal opportunities. We know females can do more. It’s just that they are not given the opportunities. I think there’s hope in the field,” she said.