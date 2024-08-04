Why the skin darkens during pregnancy

Dr Flo,

I am seven months pregnant, and I have noticed that I have patches of darker skin on my face, neck and legs, and now my face looks darker than normal. Could the pregnancy be causing this? Is there a way to treat it?

Muthoni

Dear Muthoni,

The colour on our skin, hair and eyes comes from the pigment melanin, which is made by cells called melanocytes. Actual colour depends on the number of melanocytes present and how melanin is being produced. Areas of skin that are darker than others usually develop due to a higher melanin production in those areas. Melanocytes can be stimulated to produce more melanin by hormones, infrared radiation (heat) and ultraviolet radiation (light). Melasma or chloasma refers to having patches or spots of darker skin. The most commonly affected areas are the face, neck, arms and back, and any other part of the body that is commonly exposed to the sun.

Melasma is a common skin condition, affecting women more than men. Melasma occurs more frequently in pregnancy, also known as the mask of pregnancy or chloasma gravidarum, and tends to fade after the pregnancy.



Melasma can be triggered by hormonal changes during pregnancy, which stimulate a temporary increase in the amount of melanin the body produces. It can also be triggered by excessive sun exposure, skin inflammation and infection, exposure to pollution, use of cosmetics that have mercury and other illnesses like thyroid disease, diabetes, among others.

Melasma during pregnancy tends to fade after the pregnancy, without treatment. You can prevent further darkening by reducing sun exposure, for instance wearing a wide brimmed hat and using sunscreen. If you need it addressed now, or if it doesn’t fade after the pregnancy, it is advisable to be reviewed by a skin specialist to get the right medications and products to use for your skin. It takes time for skin colour to even out, so be patient.

***

Dear doctor,

I am 57 years old, and I believe that menopause is catching up with me. My periods have been rare and light. I have also been experiencing hot flashes and night sweats. I have mood swings: one minute I am happy, the next I am angry or feeling sad. And I have not been sleeping well. It takes so long to fall asleep in the evening and I end up waking up feeling groggy. I now tend to doze off sometimes during the day at inappropriate times.

Please help

Dear reader,

Hormonal changes around the onset of menopause are associated with a number of symptoms, including changes to the menstrual cycle, hot flashes, mood changes, problems with memory, insomnia, joint pains, headaches and feelings of anxiety or low mood. The changes in the sleep cycle also tend to worsen the situation due to constant fatigue.

Most of the time, the symptoms can be managed by having healthy and balanced meals, taking adequate amounts of water, regular exercise, having a balanced daily activity plan, practising sleep etiquette and having good social support. For severe symptoms, the gynaecologist can start you on hormonal replacement therapy. A beneficial social network, self-care, support groups and mental health professionals can assist with managing the mood changes and anxiety.

Sleep etiquette or hygiene refers to practices that improve quality of night time sleep and better alertness during the day. These include:

-Make the bedroom a relaxing place with a comfortable bed, mild lighting and minimal noise exposure.

-Have the same sleeping time and waking up time regardless of the day of the week, and whether you are at work or on holiday.

-If possible, go to bed when tired or sleepy to reduce the amount of time spent looking for sleep.

-If after a few minutes you are not able to fall asleep, do something calming or boring in dim light until you feel sleepy again, and avoid gadgets.

-Take a warm bath one to two hours before bedtime

-Make and adhere to a sleep time ritual such as shower at 9pm, then 30 minutes reading and 10 minutes meditation before bed.

-Do not change your daytime routine if you do not sleep well at night. By evening, you might be tired enough to have a good night’s sleep. Reducing daytime activities or sleeping during the day may negatively affect your sleep at night.

-Getting exposure to natural light, especially in the morning, and keeping the bedroom dark at night helps the body’s internal clock with the sleep-wake cycle.

-Minimise or completely avoid working or using screens in the bedroom.

-Avoid heavy meals just before going to sleep, and also avoid taking tea and caffeine in the evening. Milk, on the other hand, may be helpful, as it has the protein tryptophan which is a natural sleep inducer.

-Alcohol affects the quality of sleep, so it should be avoided for four to six hours before sleeping.

-Avoid sleeping during the day. If you need to sleep, take a short nap (20 to 30 minutes) between 2pm and 3pm.

-When trying to sleep, do not watch the clock. It adds to the stress and makes falling asleep more challenging.

