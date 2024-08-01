Why some counties risk missing out on climate funds — and the way forward



Experts have called on governors to strengthen environmental laws in counties in order to continue benefiting from support meant to mitigate the effects of climate change. The support includes Climate Resilience Investment Grant from the Financing Locally-Led Climate Action (FLLoCA) Programme.

FLLoCA is a five-year environmental programme jointly supported by the government of Kenya, the World Bank and other donors (Denmark, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands). It is aimed at delivering locally-led climate resilience actions and strengthening county and national governments’ capacity to manage climate risks. In the five-year period, $297 million (SH38 billion) will be allocated to mobilise support in strengthening local resilience to impacts of climate change, natural hazards and other shocks.

To benefit from FLLoCA, county governments are required to meet a set of conditions including setting aside a minimum of 1.5 per cent of their development budgets to go to the County Climate Change Fund.

Other requirements include establishing a county climate finance institution and a climate change unit as well as conducting a participatory climate risk assessment and action planning at the ward level.

Mr Clifford Omondi, a climatologist and member of the Environment Institute of Kenya, explains that these are referred to as minimum performance conditions. He says counties are assessed on these areas before getting support from FLLoCA. Mr Peter Odhengo, the head of FLLoCA programme, says 45 counties met the requirements in the last allocation.

“The next allocation will be accessed in November. As of now, 46 counties have met the requirement,” he says. According to Mr Odhengo, Nairobi is yet to qualify for the grant. He adds that the programme has released Sh7 billion to devolved governments. “The counties have also contributed about Sh3.5 billion under FLLoCA,” Mr Odhengo says.

Mr Omondi, however, argues that some counties did not implement some of the requirements needed in the fight against climate change. He cites failure to hire experts to implement various climate resilience initiatives as well as failing to educate citizens about climate change.

He says a lot of Kenyans also do not know how climate change is being tackled. “Most counties have not done what is expected of them. People still lack access to factual information about the climate crisis,” Mr Omondi says.

He explains that FLLoCA’s goal is to build climate change resilience at the local level and that counties should introduce programmes aimed at achieving the vision.

Mr Omondi says most counties have failed to act on structures that establish county climate change committees chaired by governors, directorates and mainstreaming the same in all wards.

The expert says the main challenge includes inability by county governments to realise that Kenya is a signatory to the United Nations Framework Conversation on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement.

Mr Omondi says failure to adhere to these important multilateral processes makes counties miss out on the available opportunities.

He also advises counties to revise their climate change action plans to be in line with the third national climate change action plan, which is being implemented between 2023 to 2027.

Mr Omondi also wants governors to strengthen participation of all stakeholders in climate action including private sector, civil society and vulnerable members of the community who are adversely affected by the crisis.

“This will provide a framework for scaling up finance for climate change actions within the counties,” he says.

After receiving the first batch of funds under FLLoCA, devolved units started implementing programmes aimed at saving residents from drought, floods and other unpredictable weather patterns.

In Homa Bay, the county administration drilled and equipped boreholes in all 40 wards at Sh3.5 million.

Environmental groups were also identified to get support to engage in tree seedlings production for ecosystem restoration.

The groups have been trained but are yet to be given the green light to start implementing the programme.

Mr Omondi says most governors stopped at the level of implementing climate smart projects when they got the first disbursement of FLLoCA funds.

“Devolved units are likely to miss the climate resilient investment grants should another assessment be done. Some cannot meet the minimum performance conditions now,” the environmentalist says.

He says new policies should be introduced in counties in order for governors to continue getting support.

He says devolved units have failed to amend county environmental laws to be in line with the national laws, which include Climate Change Act of 2016. He adds that the counties have also failed to implement legislative policies and institutional architectures that address climate change and its impacts to be in line with objectives and expectations of FLLoCA.

"Addressing climate change issues should be in line with national climate change policies, response strategies and action plans. Counties are expected to update and review their policies, action plans and Acts so as to be in line with the national law," Mr Omondi says.

Delays in adopting these changes has been attributed to lack of technical expertise in county governments especially on interpretation of scientific processes including carbon markets and their regulations.

The Climate Change Act requires counties to establish a research unit on climate matters.

The unit should collect and analyse data before recommending to the overall climate change committees what should be done to lower risks brought by unpredictable weather patterns.

Mr Omondi says most governors have probably not employed people who have knowledge on climate matters yet they are tasked with the responsibility of manning the climate change department.

He says counties, besides hiring professionals, should revise their climate change frameworks and policies, especially those that establish legal, institutional and reporting framework on accessibility and management of climate finance as set out in the Climate Change Act of 2016.

"Devolved units should establish a policy that recognises the County Climate Change Fund, which clearly stipulates financing sources and the enabling system for tracing climate finance and its uses within the county. Those entitled to supervise projects should have knowledge on climate science so that they are able to interpret laws," the expert says.

In Homa Bay, Climate Change Director Roy Odongo says the devolved has established laws including Homa Bay County Climate Change Action Plan 2023-2027 as well as Homa Bay County Climate Change Policy of 2021, which are regulatory frameworks and governance structures for effective implementation of mitigation and adaptation measures for climate change.

He says these laws mainstream climate change measures in all county government plans, strategies and programmes.