Why sodium cyanide is harmful to your health and the environment

What is sodium cyanide?



Sodium Cyanide is a white powder (like salt) with a faint almond-like odour.

Uses

It is used as a solid or in solution to extract metal ores, in electroplating and metal cleaning baths, metal hardening and in insecticides.

Short-term health effects

1. Contact can irritate the skin and eyes.

2.Breathing Sodium Cyanide can irritate the nose, throat and lungs, causing coughing, wheezing and/or shortness of breath.

3. High exposure can cause headache, dizziness, fast heartbeat and even unconsciousness and death.

Long-term health effects



Can last for months or years.

1. Sodium Cyanide may cause the thyroid gland to enlarge and interfere with normal thyroid function.

2. Exposure can damage the nervous system and cause changes in the blood cell count.

3. Repeated lower exposures can cause nose discharge, nosebleeds and sores in the nose.

Environmental hazards



Sodium cyanide poses a significant threat to aquatic life.

Accidental release into waterways can cause extensive fish kills and long-term damage to aquatic ecosystems.

Although sodium cyanide can degrade over time, its initial impact is often devastating.

Protective measures



Proper Personal Protective Equipment such as gloves, masks and eye protection is essential when handling sodium cyanide. This is to prevent direct exposure.

Adequate ventilation and spill containment systems are crucial in environments where sodium cyanide is handled/present.

Thorough training on its hazards and emergency response procedures is mandatory for anyone who may need to handle sodium cyanide.

Immediate access to antidotes is vital in case of any form of poisoning.

Exposure limits



Exposure to 25 mg/m3 (as Cyanide) is immediately dangerous to life and health.

The following exposure limits are for Cyanide salts (measured as Cyanide):

OSHA: The legal airborne permissible exposure limit

(PEL) is 5 mg/m3 averaged over an eight-hour workshift.

NIOSH: The recommended airborne exposure limit is 5 mg/m3, which should not be exceeded during any 10-minute work period.

ACGIH: The recommended airborne exposure limit is 5 mg/m3, which should not be exceeded at any time.