Why myopia in children is on the rise and what can be done

The growing number of babies surviving preterm birth complications has sped up myopia (shortsightedness) prevalence in Kenya, especially among children, posing significant challenges to eye health, specialists have said.

Dr Oscar Muwale Onyango, a vitreoretinal surgeon at Kenyatta National Hospital, defines myopia as a refractive error of the eye that causes distant objects to appear blurred.

“The condition occurs when the eyeball grows too long. As a result, the light entering the eye isn't focused correctly and distant objects look blurred. This makes it difficult for a child to see things in the distance. As the child grows, there is a risk that myopia will continue to worsen through early adulthood,” says Dr Muwale.

The expert reports a spike in the number of children who make it alive after being born before 32 weeks of gestation due to improved health systems.

These children, he says, later develop shortsightedness due to retinopathy of prematurity, an eye disease that occurs in babies who are premature or who weigh less than 1.5 kilogrammes at birth.

“The number of children surviving premature births has increased. However, their retinas are often underdeveloped due to prolonged oxygenation. When they survive, there are high chances they will develop shortsightedness from age one and a half,” says Dr Muwale.

Over the past years, Kenya has made commendable progress in reducing neonatal mortality from 33 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2003 to 21 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2022, according to the 2022 Demographic and Health Survey (KDHS 2022).

However, this only means that the risk of retinopathy of prematurity has increased, translating to an increase in myopia cases.

Dr Muwale also links the high prevalence of myopia in children to the time spent indoors and increased use of screens, saying it has contributed to the use of spectacles.

The specialist says children spend most of their time indoors engaging in screen activities such as TV, computers and phones. Prolonged screen time, he says, affects their eyesight because the retina get used to closer light. So when they get outside, they can’t see distant objects properly.

“A child’s visual development is crucial during the first 10 years of life. Children, as young as five years are wearing spectacles. Most of them are always locked up in houses,” he says.

He advises that children should be encouraged to spend most of their day time outside and engage in physical activities with their peers since exposure to full-spectrum, natural light has been found to promote good vision development and prevent myopia.

Myopia is associated with several complications including retinal detachment, glaucoma, cataracts and maculopathy.

Since it is an irreversible condition, Dr Muwale advises that a patient should use paediatric spectacles as a way of delaying its progression. Other interventions include the use of contact lenses and atropine. Atropine is an eye drop that widens the pupil and makes the child tired of staring at the screen.

“It is important to note that once myopia occurs, there is no way to reverse it. Nonetheless, these methods have been successful in slowing the growth of the eyeball during the years of growth for many children and teenagers,” says Dr Muwale.

He emphasises the need to control the condition while a child is still young since this is the time when an intervention can be most successful.

“Unfortunately, Kenya does not have actual data to track the number of people affected by myopia, putting the healthcare system under pressure and exposing the younger generation to potential risks,” he notes.