Why more children might be unable to see far by 2050

Cases of children with sight complications in developing countries, Kenya included, are estimated to double by 2050.

The number of children and teenagers with shortsightedness or nearsightedness, a condition known as myopia, is set to rise by 41 per cent in low and middle income countries, according to a new study.

Presently, at least one in three children and teenagers are diagnosed with shortsightedness, which has raised alarm as a major public health concern.

Globally, the prevalence of shortsightedness is estimated to hit 740 million cases by 2050, as illustrated in the study published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology.

Myopia refers to difficulties in seeing objects from afar. It begins early in life during childhood and worsens with age, experts explain.

The latest study has linked Covid-19 pandemic to the sharp increase of myopia cases around the world.

“New evidence has shown a possible relationship between the coronavirus pandemic and speedy deterioration of vision among young adults,” the study says.

During the pandemic, children spent more time indoors gazing at screens. More time spent indoors and close reading distance have been associated with a higher risk of myopia among school children

Key factors linked to the increased cases of shortsightedness include educational level, gender and geographical location.

The researchers examined 276 studies about myopia prevalence dating back to 1990 up to June 2023.

They analysed myopia cases among 5,410, 945 children and 1,969,090 teenagers aged between 5-19 years, drawn from 50 countries in Africa, Asia, North America, Latin America, Oceania and Europe.

According to the findings, myopia cases in general have increased by more than triple in a span of over three decades between 1990 -2023.

The researchers observed a sharp increase by 36 per cent between 2020 -2023, equivalent to every three children and teenagers with shortsightedness.

The cases shot up by 30 per cent between 2011-2019 from 25 per cent (2001-2010) and 24 per cent (1990 – 2000).

Among children, myopia cases between 1990 – 2023 rose to around twice that of young adults even though the cases among teenagers had surpassed those of children by 54 per cent between 2020-2023.

In the same period between 1999 and 2023, developing nations were found to have a higher prevalence of myopia cases compared to high income countries, with Japan leading and Paraguay with the least.

By 2030, more girls (33 per cent) are estimated to have shortsightedness compared to boys (31 per cent).

Myopia cases are further projected to rise to 40 per cent (girls) versus 35.5 per cent (boys) by 2040 and 42 per cent (girls) versus 37.5 per cent (boys) by 2050.

A higher prevalence is estimated among teenagers aged between 13-19 (43 per cent) compared to 21 per cent among children aged 6-12 years by 2030.

By 2050, the cases are set to rise to 52.5 per cent (teenagers) and 27.5 per cent (children) from 49 per cent (teenagers) versus 24 per cent (children) in 2040.

According to experts, the link between increased cases and sex disparity could be due to puberty, which occurs earlier in girls than boys.

Compared to boys, girls also tend to spend a lot of time on nearby activities and minimal time outdoors.

In attempts to curb rampant myopia cases, experts have recommended that children and teenagers spend less time on screens and engage in more physical activities.

A link was also established between myopia occurrence and education duration.

It suggested that early formal education introduction could be a contributing factor in high myopia prevalence in some regions such as East Asia countries.

The converse was true for African populations, which have fewer myopia cases.

“This could be linked to lower levels of literacy and delayed formal education initiation, which for most children normally occurs between the age of 6-8 years,” experts say.

They also attributed increased cases as a result of geographical differences to accelerated economic development particularly in East and South Asia.

“Ethnic differences could be the cause of increased myopia cases among Asian people, especially young children, compared to other regions.”

“Despite the known limitations considering the large size of the sample in the study, our myopia cases projections are close to the exact number,” stated the researchers.

“It is important to note that in the future, myopia could become a health burden globally.”