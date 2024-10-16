Why Kenyans should embrace the new health plan

On October 1, Kenya embarked on a transformative journey towards universal health coverage with the rollout of the Social Health Authority (SHA). This significant milestone in our healthcare system aims to ensure that all Kenyans have access to quality and affordable medical services. While some may have questions and concerns regarding this transition, it is vital to understand the compelling reasons why we should embrace the SHA.

The SHA represents a significant shift in how healthcare is delivered and financed in Kenya. Designed to address the shortcomings of previous systems, the SHA introduces a more streamlined, transparent and accountable approach to health coverage. By separating the roles of member registration, claim approvals and payments into distinct entities, the SHA aims to eliminate the inefficiencies that have plagued our healthcare system for years. This restructuring fosters a more effective allocation of resources and ensures that funds are used as intended, ultimately enhancing the quality of care that all Kenyans receive.

One of the most important aspects of the SHA is its commitment to inclusivity. The authority has taken steps to reduce the financial barriers that have historically kept many individuals, particularly the elderly and vulnerable populations, from accessing essential health services. The monthly premium for the unemployed has been lowered to Sh300, and the government will cover the costs for those who cannot afford to pay. This means that for the first time, healthcare will truly be accessible to everyone, regardless of their economic status.

Additionally, the SHA introduces a sliding scale for premiums based on income, ensuring that contributions are fair and equitable. Under the previous system, low-income individuals often found themselves paying a disproportionate amount compared to their wealthier counterparts. The new approach acknowledges the economic realities faced by many Kenyans, particularly those in the informal sector, who will benefit from flexible payment options. This adaptability allows for greater financial security and stability, enabling more people to maintain their health coverage without fear of losing it due to income fluctuations.

In expanding the scope of coverage, the SHA addresses critical gaps that existed in the past. Previously excluded services such as mental health care, preventive services, and chronic disease management are now part of the comprehensive package. This shift underscores the SHA's commitment to holistic healthcare, recognising that well-being extends beyond treating illnesses to include prevention and mental health support. By prioritising preventive care—offering vaccinations, screenings and regular health check-ups—the SHA aims to reduce the incidence of serious diseases, thereby alleviating the financial burden on families and the healthcare system as a whole.

Funding is another area where the SHA excels. The new authority will pool resources from a variety of sources, including premiums, government subsidies and donor contributions. This diversified funding strategy ensures a more sustainable and robust healthcare system. With these resources, Kenyans can expect improved services and reduced delays that have in the past hindered timely access to care. No longer will families have to resort to crowdfunding or selling assets to afford life-saving treatments such as cancer therapies or dialysis. The SHA aims to protect the dignity and livelihoods of all citizens, particularly the most vulnerable.

Of course as with any new system, the rollout has encountered some challenges. Initial delays in claim approvals and service access have been reported, which can understandably raise concerns. However, it is crucial to recognise that such teething problems are common when implementing a significant change. The SHA is committed to addressing these issues promptly, and we can expect the system to stabilise as it matures. The long-term benefits far outweigh these initial setbacks.

Furthermore, the SHA is leveraging digital technology to enhance efficiency. Streamlined processes will minimise the bureaucratic hurdles that have historically impeded access to healthcare , making it easier for Kenyans to receive the care they need without unnecessary delays.

For those who previously benefited from programmes like Linda Mama, which provided vital maternal and child health services, there is good news: these programmes will not only continue but will be strengthened under the SHA. The focus on maternal and child health is critical in our efforts to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates, ensuring that every mother and child receives the care they deserve.

It is time for Kenyans to take action. Let us embrace this new health plan and register with the SHA. By doing so, we not only secure our health but also contribute to building a healthier nation. The SHA is not just an opportunity for better healthcare; it is a chance to create a system that serves everyone equitably. Let’s rally behind the SHA, encourage our friends and family to register, and actively participate in this revolutionary step toward universal health coverage. A healthier Kenya is within our reach, and it begins with each of us taking that vital step forward.

Dr Barasa is the Cabinet Secretary for Health