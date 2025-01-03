Why Kenya’s Ali Mohamed was named the most influential African in climate space

On December 27, Kenya’s Special Envoy for Climate Change Ali Mohamed was named among the top 100 most influential Africans in 2024 on the continent by New African Magazine.

Mr Mohamed, who doubles up as the chairperson of the Africa Group of Negotiators (AGN), was also named the most influential in the climate change category.

“His leadership as a formidable climate change negotiator is paving the way for a more sustainable future. He became the AGN chair in 2024 – a coalition representing African interests at international climate change negotiations,” the globally authoritative magazine said while also explaining that Mr Mohamed was in 2024 pivotal in unifying African nations to demand equitable climate finance and effective adaptation strategies at the world’s biggest climate meeting — COP29.

Led by Mr Mohamed, AGN stressed the need for wealthier countries – many of which are the top emitters of greenhouse gases – to provide adequate financial support to help Africa adapt to the escalating impacts of climate change.

Mr Mohamed believes that while climate change poses a significant threat to Africa and its future generations, it also offers an opportunity for green growth, job creation and economic transformation.

“Africa is poised to make a major contribution to the global de-carbonisation effort and lead the next wave of industrialisation by building modern, green industries,” he said ahead of COP29, which took place from November 11 to 22 in 2024 at Baku Stadium, Azerbaijan.

“We possess the bulk of the critical minerals that the world needs to de-carbonise energy and transport. We possess one-third of the global potential for additional carbon sequestration from natural capital. We possess the greatest potential to increase food production,”the AGN chairperson said, adding that “most of all, the African continent is young, motivated and entrepreneurial”.

He noted that it was time for African leaders should seize the moment and turn the climate crisis into an opportunity.

Speaking about the new collective quantified goal (NCQG) just before COP29 failed to deliver a climate finance goal of $ 1.3 trillion per year that is required to address developing countries’ pressing climate change needs and priorities, Mr Mohamed said: “As African Group, we are prepared to reach an agreement here in Baku, and indeed we must reach an ambitious agreement. But we are not prepared to accept things that cross our red lines.”

He stated that AGN had rejected provisions suggesting that African countries could contribute to the NCQG.

African Group of Negotiators Chairman Ali Mohammed addressing participants during the Earthwise Summit '24 at KWS Club House in Nairobi on October 03,2024. Photo credit: BONFACE BOGITA I NATION

His sentiments would propel Africa’s climate negotiators and those from other developing countries to stage a mass walk-out of climate negotiations in Baku after earlier rejecting a $300 billion deal per year for the next 10 years.

The $300 billion deal came a day after the climate negotiators rejected an earlier offer of $250 billion per year by developing countries, which Mr Mohamed termed ‘very meagre and unacceptable amount that cannot sort out climate disasters’.

The additional $50 billion would appear after major rich countries agreed to push the $250 to $300 billion, with expected contributors to the fund being the European Union, Switzerland, New Zealand, Canada, Australia, Japan, the United States, Britain and Norway.

Mr Mohamed went ahead to remind the global north that Africa did not want money that is meant to address the devastating impacts of the climate crisis to come wrapped in ‘problematic conditions and loopholes’.

While agreeing with Mr Mohamed during an interview with Climate Action, Obed Koringo, a climate policy advisor at CARE International, said the failure of developed countries to deliver an ambitious climate finance goal at COP29 is a big blow to climate justice.

“The mere goal of $300 billion is grossly insufficient, failing developing countries on all fronts; and the lack of a provision goal and shift of burden to developing countries is totally unacceptable. To make it worse, the outcome fails to address the growing adaptation finance gap and offers no guaranteed, dedicated funding for loss and damage.

“At COP30 in Brazil next year, developed countries should redeem themselves by fully delivering on the $1.3 trillion that developing countries have been asking for,” he said, adding that the goal must remain a commitment by developed countries to mobilise resources for developing nations.

“This is consistent with the Paris Agreement and the precedent set by the $100 billion goal,” Mr Mohamed maintained while calling for developed countries to show greater flexibility, and to respect a comprehensive reading of the Paris Agreement.

In reaction to the NCQG bridging proposal from the COP29 Presidency, the AGN said it was deeply disappointed and unable to work with certain elements.

“In particular, the elements of the formulation of the goal that would render African countries contributors to the new goal remain deeply problematic and unacceptable, " the AGN chairperson cited.

“The proposed quantum of $300 billion falls far short of the estimated $5.1–6.8 trillion needed for climate action by 2030. Adjusted for inflation, this figure is even lower than the $100 billion promised in 2009,” Mr Mohamed told developed countries, adding that such an insufficient target undermines the aspirations of developing countries and risks repeating the shortcomings of previous goals.

The AGN chairperson also emphasised the need for clarity in the draft text as follows:

“Amendments to Paragraph five to prioritise the evolving needs of vulnerable nations, deletion of ambiguous language in Paragraph seven that lacks actionable meaning, opposition to redefining the mandate of International Financial Institutions in Paragraph 23 and ensuring their focus remains aligned with mobilising climate finance.”

In Paragraph eight of the draft text, the AGN called for a clearer articulation of financial instruments, explicitly including grants, non-debt instruments and concessional finance.

“It also opposes the inclusion of all outflows from Multilateral Development Banks recommending that only climate finance-related flows be considered,” he said.

Evidently disappointed and heartbroken, climate negotiators from lead developed countries (LDCS) led by Kenya would minutes later after Mr Mohamed’s statement stage a mass walkout from the main negotiation room at the COP29 venue over what was then the latest and amended version of the proposed draft text.

“A no deal is better than a bad deal,” Mr Mohamed said while maintaining that “Africa lives to fight another day”.

However, two crucial paragraphs that LDCs and Small Island Developing States valiantly fought for would be officially added to the draft text after intense ‘give and take’ negotiations led by AGN and partners.

“Paragraph 16 decides that a significant increase of public resources should be provided through the operating entities of the Financial Mechanism, the Adaptation Fund, the Least Developed Countries Fund and the Special Climate Change Fund; and also decides to pursue efforts to at least triple annual outflows from those Funds from 2022 levels by 2030 with a view to significantly scaling up the share of finance delivered through them in delivering on the goal contained in paragraph 8 above.

“Paragraph 27 decides to launch, under the guidance of the Presidencies of the sixth and seventh sessions of the Conference of the Parties serving as the meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement, in consultation with Parties…, aiming at scaling up climate finance to developing country parties to support low greenhouse gas emissions and climate-resilient development pathways; and implement nationally determined contributions and national adaptation plans, including through grants, concessional and non-debt-creating instruments…,”the final adopted text now states in part.

While explaining to Climate Action what this means, Mr Koringo said Paragraph seven calls on "all actors" to work together to enable scaling up to at least $1.3 trillion, which shifts focus from developed country obligations to include all actors, including developing countries.

This means that developing countries have been boxed into a 10-year period despite the inadequate quantum — the 2035 timeline is too late and the commitment may only be met in the last year.

The expert observed that in Paragraph eight of the adopted text, there's no separation of provision or mobilisation goals; and there's no indication that developed countries will provide all the finance in line with their obligation under Paris Agreement article 9.1.

“Paragraph 27 presents a ray of hope for pushing further the achievement of $1.3 trillion: Baku to Belem roadmap — although it lacks substance and is a vague process with no clear structure or accountability. There’s also no strong emphasis on qualitative elements in the $300 billion such as additionally, grant, based, concessional finance especially for adaptation and loss and damage,” he said.

Speaking to Climate Action on Wednesday, Mr Mohamed said he was humbled and elated to be named among 100 most influential Africans on the continent.

“I am grateful to New African Magazine for this recognition. As we close 2024, this honour reinforces our shared responsibility to secure a liveable future for Africa and the world.

“The honour belongs to the African Group of Climate Change Negotiators, whose commitment and dedication to push Africa’s agenda remains exemplary. Thank you all for your support and thank you to my excellent team.

“President Ruto has led the way and allowed us to remain focussed on the most serious existential challenge of our time,” he added.

When Climate Action sought to know what the future of his tenure at the helm of AGN looks like, Mr Mohamed said: “As Kenya, we are providing leadership, and we will continue to do so. As long as we are chairing the Committee of the African Heads of State and Government on Climate Change, which is led by President Ruto, we will continue to lead from the front on all climate matters because technically, Kenya is fairly competent on matters climate change and as you have seen, we did fairly well last year.