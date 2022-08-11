Why head lice drug is being used for mass malaria trial

Kenyan researchers who have received approval by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board (PPB) to conduct a mass drug administration trial of ivermectin have assured that the drug is safe

Kenya was last month selected for the mass administration malaria trial of the antiparasitic drug discovered in 1975 and used to treat head lice and heartworms in cattle.

A similar trial was conducted in Mopeia district, Mozambique, under the BOHEMIA project, which apart from settling on Kenya seeks to find out whether the popular veterinary drug can be used to treat malaria.

This is why experts intend to start the malaria trial in Kwale County in partnership with the Kenya Medical Research Institute (Kemri) and the Kemri Wellcome Trust research programme.

In an exclusive interview with Healthy Nation, the researchers at Kemri noted that the drug, which is used in many sub-counties to treat lymphatic filariasis, has been on the receiving end of controversy because of too many misconceptions globally with regards to Covid-19 and lack of in-vitro data.

In August last year, in response to a Nation query on the use of ivermectin, PPB made it clear that it only approved the drug to treat lymphatic filariasis, or elephantiasis, one of many neglected tropical diseases. The issue came up after the Nation established that several hospitals in Kisumu, Mombasa and Nairobi were using ivermectin to treat Covid-19 patients even after it was declared unfit for human use by the national pharmaceutical regulator. “Current evidence does not support the use of ivermectin for treatment or prevention of Covid-19, and thus is not licensed for use in management of Covid-19 in Kenya,” PPB said. The Health ministry pointed out that the drug is harmful to humans with regards to Covid.

According to the US National Library of Medicine, Ivermectin is a widely used drug for the treatment and control of several neglected tropical diseases.

The drug has an excellent safety profile, with more than 2.5 billion doses distributed in the last 30 years, and its potential to reduce malaria transmission by killing mosquitoes is under evaluation in several trials around the world. “Ivermectin is a safe drug and we are using it at an approved dose of 100mg once a month. It is associated with adverse effects like any other drug, for example diarrhoea and muscle pain, and has been used in Kenya for quite some time. Many schools use the drug,” explained Marta Maia, the co-principal investigator .

Researchers further highlight that very recently, preliminary findings on a potential effect of hydroxychloroquine combined with azithromycin against SARS-CoV-2 were widely publicised; thus leading to a surge in demand and self-medication, which resulted in serious harm in some cases. It also resulted in stock shortage that jeopardised drug availability for other critical conditions for which hydroxychloroquine or chloroquine is the standard of care, that is, vivax malaria, rheumatoid arthritis, and systemic lupus erythematosus.

“Efficacy claims for hydroxychloroquine against Covid-19 have been questioned in follow-up trials using similar dosing regimens and we await results of randomised, controlled clinical trials exploring treatment efficacy,” the American Library of Medicine states.

According to Carlos Chaccour, BOHEMIA Project’s chief scientific officer and a principal investigator in the trials, they have instituted measures to ensure all the participants are safe. “It is important to note that ivermectin kills endoparasites and the manufacturer of the drug indicates that it can be administered to expectant mothers as there is no proven risk, which is why we are testing every woman of reproductive age,” the expert explained.