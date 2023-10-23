Why child deaths during surgery are 100 times higher in Kenya

Children in Kenya undergoing surgery are 100 times more likely to die than those in high-income countries, according to a new study.

The study published in the Anesthesiology journal shows that children in low and middle-income countries are at a higher risk of dying within 24 hours of undergoing surgery. This is because these countries do not use safe surgery checklists.

The study collected information on the deaths of children admitted for operations in 24 Kenyan hospitals and followed them for up to seven days while the children remained in the facilities. Seven-day mortality data were available on 4,595 (77 per cent) cases. Of the 6,005 paediatric surgery cases analsyed, 46 children died in 24 hours, 62 children in 48 hours and 77 children within seven days of the surgery. A majority of the cases collected (4,557 — 77 per cent) were from secondary hospitals, while the only tertiary hospital that participated in this study collected 586 (10 per cent) of cases.

Secondary hospitals performed a higher percentage of neurosurgical procedures (1,463) compared to primary (10) and tertiary (46,) hospitals, while a majority of cases performed at primary hospitals were orthopaedic procedures (385 — 47 per cent) compared to 518 (11per cent) at secondary and 79 (13 per cent) at tertiary hospitals.

The seven-day mortality rate was less in the secondary (1.5 per cent) and tertiary (2.5 per cent) hospitals when compared with the primary (four per cent) hospitals.

The study pointed out that the mortalities were as a result of more night or weekend surgeries and not having the safe surgery checklist before the procedures.

The word anaesthesia means loss of sensation. Anaesthesia is used to stop you from feeling pain during surgical or diagnostic procedures. It does this by blocking the pain signals that pass along your nerves to your brain. Not all types of anaesthesia make you unconscious.

There are three types of anaesthesia — general, regional and local. Sometimes a patient gets more than one type of anaesthesia. The type (s) of anaesthesia used depends on the surgery or procedure being done and the age and medical conditions of the patient.

“Surgical capacity in Sub-Saharan Africa is well below current goals. As such, paediatric surgical patients likely experience preventable morbidity and mortality. The lack of basic surgery infrastructure, shortages of paediatric surgeons and anaesthesia providers, and absent or inadequate physiologic monitoring capability each degrades the safety of the paediatric surgery ecosystem while making access extremely difficult or not affordable for this large low- and middle-income country population,” says the study.

This is why Smile Train-Lifebox, an initiative elevating the quality and safety of cleft and paediatric surgery, is emphasising the importance of access to safe anaesthesia care. They have come up with a monitoring tool known as capnography, which is an essential monitor for safe anaesthesia. The tool shows if a patient is getting adequate air supply during anesthesia. However, it is rarely available in low-income countries. The device is addressing the major gap in anaesthesia safety in low-resource setting operating rooms that put the lives of people undergoing surgery at high risk.

Capnography measures a patient’s carbon dioxide output during anaesthesia and has been instrumental in reducing complications and deaths related to anaesthesia since its introduction in the 1990s.

It has been a staple in operating rooms in high-income countries for more than three decades. It is affordable, user-friendly and reliable — meeting rigorous specifications for monitoring paediatric patients. However, it remains largely unavailable across most low-resource setting operating rooms; with research showing there is often a 100 per cent gap between the need for capnography and its availability in low-income countries. “Putting a person under anaesthesia without a capnography is like flying blind — you lack the basic information required to keep them safe,” said Dr Zipporah Gathuya, a paediatric anaesthesiologist at Nairobi Hospital and member of the Smile Train Global Medical Advisory Board. “As healthcare providers, we are concerned that our surgical patients are not monitored with this essential device even though it’s a standard practice in wealthy countries. Capnography shouldn’t be a privilege; it’s a demand for patient safety everywhere and it's needed now.”



She noted that a capnography is the best tool to detect a leading cause of anaesthesia-related complications and deaths in low-resource settings — the misplacement of the breathing tube supplying oxygen to the patient. “Without oxygen supply, a patient will suffer catastrophic harm in a matter of minutes including brain damage and death. The risk of a misplaced breathing tube is greater in children.This device will significantly bridge the gap in anaesthesia safety for people including children undergoing surgery,” Dr Gathuya said.

She said the World Health Organization needs to update global guidelines for safe anaesthesia to come into line with high-income practice. “Change in global guidelines and national practices would eventually drive the market demand for more affordable, durable capnographies suitable for use in resource-limited settings,” she said.

“Capnography has safeguarded surgical patients in the United States for over 30 years and yet, until now, this lifesaving monitoring tool has unfortunately remained inaccessible for most operating rooms in Africa,” said Dr Elizabeth Igaga, an anaesthesiologist and director of Programmes Safety at Smile Train.

She noted that this year 350 low-resource operating rooms in Benin, Ethiopia, Philippines and Uganda will be equipped with the new Smile Train-Lifebox Capnography alongside training on its use to strengthen the safety of paediatric anaesthesia and surgical care in low-middle-income countries.

“The launch of the capnography will have a transformative impact on the safety of every child undergoing surgery,” said Smile Train president and CEO Susannah Schaefer.

“In the developed world, it is unheard of for patients to undergo surgery without a capnography, and we are trying to achieve the same standard of care in Kenya. There is a significant gap in sub-Saharan Africa and we must address it,” she said.