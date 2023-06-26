Why access to essential drugs is still a pipe dream

Lack of registration of medicines in Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda is limiting access to safe, effective and affordable essential drugs. This is according to a new analysis from Newcastle University in the United Kingdom and Makerere University in Uganda published by the Journal of the Royal Society of Medicine.

The researchers explain that before drugs can be made available in a country, manufacturers must apply to the medicine regulatory agency of that country for a licence to sell a drug and demonstrate that it is safe and effective. This is known as market registration.

They compared the essential medicines lists [1] in each country with the medicine products on each country’s national drug registers and found that a high proportion of essential medicines are not registered (28 per cent in Kenya, 50 per cent in Tanzania and 40 per cent in Uganda).

They highlight that this lack of registration of essential medicines is a barrier to availability.

Across the three countries, 80–100 per cent of anti-Parkinsonism medicines, 71–90 per cent of antidotes and anti-poisoning medicines, 0–43 per cent of diuretics, 28–41 per cent of antiepileptics, 21–44 per cent of hormonal and endocrine medicines and 21–30 per cent of anti-infectives were not registered and therefore not available. A significant proportion of essential medicines that are registered have less than three products listed (38 per cent, 45 per cent and 36 per cent for Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda respectively).

“Given that the World Health Organization recommends at least three different manufacturers per medicine to ensure a stable supply, registration of less than three products is insufficient,” Dr Moses Ocan, a senior lecturer in the department of Pharmacology and Therapeutics at Makerere University College of Health Sciences and co-author of the research, explained.

A sub-analysis of antimicrobials showed that the high registration of non-essential antibiotics in the three countries is likely to lead to inappropriate use and drive antimicrobial resistance.

Dr Ocan added: “There are thousands of antibiotic medicine products in the market. This is because manufacturers may apply for licences for the same medicine in different doses and formulations. We found 2,310 products for the 21 most highly registered antibiotics, of which only 46 per cent were essential medicines.”

Prof Allyson Pollock, Clinical Professor of Public Health at Newcastle University, a member of the research team said: “Over-registration of medicines, particularly non-essential ones, diverts regulatory resources towards registering non-priority and, sometimes, clinically sub-optimal medicines.