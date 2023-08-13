WHO classifies new Covid-19 strain as a ‘variant of interest’

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has classified a new coronavirus strain as a "variant of interest", but stressed that it poses an insignificant risk to public health.

The new variant, dubbed EG.5 or Eris (by social media users), is currently responsible for about 20 per cent of new cases of Covid-19 in the United States.

"Based on WHO's internal variant growth rate analysis, which is similar to the methods used by the United Kingdom's Health Security Agency (UK HSA), EG.5 is the fastest growing of the variants currently circulating in the Americas, European and Western Pacific regions," the WHO said in a risk assessment statement.

EG.5 was first reported in China in February this year, as a descendant of the last reported variant of concern, Omicron, which was recorded in South Africa in November 2021. At the time, it was classified by the WHO as a variant under surveillance, but following a risk assessment last month, it has been upgraded to a variant of concern.

The WHO said in a statement that this new strain has an extra spike that helps it evade antibodies produced by people's own immunity, vaccines and variants that came before EG.5.

However, the WHO cautioned that the findings on immune escape were based on one laboratory test and needed further evaluation. At the time of reporting, about 51 countries worldwide had reported at least one case of the new variant of interest.

However, the Ministry of Health in Kenya has not reported a new strain of Covid-19 since last year.

WHO data show that China has the highest number of EG.5 cases, accounting for about 30 per cent of the samples sequenced. It is closely followed by the United States (18.4 per cet), Republic of Korea (14.1 per cent) and Japan (11.1 per cent).

Data presented by WHO and GISAID (a data tool for tracking Covid-19 variants) show that no African country appears to have recorded a single case of the new variant. Although the WHO shows that the prevalence of the new variant has skyrocketed with a growth advantage that made it gain the variant of interest status, there is no reported case of disease severity caused by it.

"Based on the available evidence, the public health risk posed by EG.5 is estimated to be low on a global scale, consistent with the risk associated with XBB.1.16 (another Omicron sub-variant) and the other currently circulating variants of interest," they added.

"While concurrent increases in the proportion of EG.5 and COVID-19 hospitalisations (lower than in previous waves) have been observed in countries such as Japan and the Republic of Korea, no associations have been made between these hospitalisations and EG.5," they added.

The WHO warned that, because of its growth advantage and immune-escape properties, EG.5 could cause an increase in case incidence and become dominant in some countries or even globally. The global health watchdog is now recommending that countries report cases and analyse the variant's prevalence and growth advantage.

"Because of the prevailing unreliability of reporting and the unrepresentative availability of sequencing, additional data, as outlined in this risk assessment, are needed for a more complete assessment of the risk posed by EG.5," the WHO said.

In May this year, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared the end of the Covid-19 pandemic a global public health emergency, but warned countries not to let their guard down.