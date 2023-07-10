Where locals stare at landslides and flash floods

Ortum trading centre in Kipkomo West Pokot County sits beneath the Chesukon, Sosion, Chipach, Kerelwa and Batei hills along the Lodwar –Kitale Highway.

The busy cosmopolitan trading centre known for its onion and fruit trade is among the thriving economic hubs in the county. With a population of more than 50,000 people, it is always a beehive of activity and has over the years transformed into a 24-hour economy because of the many pubs, restaurants and Nyama Choma joints.



Despite all these attributes, locals are aware of one frightening fact; the trading centre is sitting on a time bomb. That it sits under a string of hills means it is prone to landslides that characterise West Pokot, particularly during heavy rains.

Cracks on the hills and loosely hanging stones and soils are a constant reminder to the locals of the reality of a beckoning natural disaster, causing great fear. But again locals are to blame. They have cut down trees on the hills and tree planting is not popular here.



Just two months ago, the market was washed away by flash floods following a heavy downpour that left one person dead and a trail of destruction.

Buildings in three schools — Holy Rosary, Ortum, Chemutlokotyo and Tamkal— and residential areas in Parua were destroyed. Water from Kelerwa, Kokotendwo and Muino areas flow downhill to the trading center whenever it rains.



“Tens of people stay down the hill and are in danger. We only survive by the grace of God,” Wilson, Chemjor, a resident of Ortum, said.“We fear the cracks will one day cause the hills to come down and destroy the centre and settlements underneath completely,” said Ann Cheyech, a resident.

West Pokot Metrological officer Wilson Lonyang’ole has urged residents residing in dangerous zones to move to safer places to avoid being affected by landslides and floods.

“There is a high probability of landslides and floods, which may lead to loss of lives for both humans and livestock,” he said. Landslides and flash floods have become a common phenomenon in West Pokot County. In 2020, more than 50 people lost their lives and more than 1,500 were displaced in the Chesegon area after flash floods and landslides occurred in the area.



In 2019, 39 people died and hundreds were displaced in three villages of Muino, Nyarkulian and Parua by landslides. A section of Ortum was cut off and roads were blocked for one week.

Kipkomo sub-county Deputy County Commissioner Teresia Muguro said they are rolling out a tree planting programme and carrying out advocacy as a permanent solution to disasters in the degraded mountainous areas to reduce the risk of landslides in the future. The programme involves planting 50 trees in secondary and 20 in primary schools in the sub-county.