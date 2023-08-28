When the glands are under attack

Anna* sat across the desk glaring at me. I was trying to control my mirth. I had known her for a few years, we both worked part-time at a hospital in my early career days. She was always the bubbly nurse in the out-patient unit, working a few extra hours away from her regular job to make ends meet as a single mum to an adorable three-year old boy.

She may have been a bit older than me back then but we developed a warm friendship for the two years we worked together. With time, we both moved on but despite not seeing each other much, we checked in on each other frequently.

I was happy for Anna when she sent me an invitation to her traditional wedding a few years later. The couple moved away from Kenya for work, but despite the distance, she made good use of social media to stay in touch. Occasionally when she was around, we would meet over a cup of coffee and catch up.

Last year, Anna called in and scheduled to see me for the first time as a patient. She was the last patient scheduled for the day, intentionally so. When the nurse brought in her file, I was not expecting it to be Anna’s. It just dawned on me that despite knowing her for over a decade, I had no idea what her full name was. The file read Ursula Anastacia Philomena. I looked up and she did not even let me ask the question on the tip of my tongue. It was hilarious to see her irritation! Anna’s mother, God rest her soul in peace, was a staunch practising Catholic who conceived Anna outside of marriage. Anna is seriously convinced that her mother named her after every female saint in the Bible to atone for what she felt was a grave sin she fell into!

Anna was teased for her many names throughout childhood and she eventually shorted it to just Anna to all those of us who did not require her formal identity. I responded by calling her Ursula and she threatened to evict me out of my own office.

Anna got straight to the point. She was worried that she may be going into menopause, and it wasn’t looking good at all. Even before her periods disappeared, she was struggling with dry skin and remarkable vaginal dryness. Her sex drive was getting affected because of the discomfort, and she wanted a solution.

On further probing, Anna had no other menopausal symptoms. Her periods were still regular, neither heavy nor painful. Her sleep patterns were fairly normal, she did not note any unwarranted anxiety, had no mood changes. Thankfully, she had no hot flushes this far and she remained her usual petite size.

I did note that her mouth appeared a bit dry though and her eyes were red and a bit itchy. She quickly agreed with me. Her mouth could get so dry she would have to keep sipping water to feel comfortable. Her eyes lately felt like they had sand in them. She had been using over-the-counter eye drops to relieve the discomfort.

Upon further enquiry, we were able to deduce symptoms she may not have paid attention to such as muscular pain on and off, a weird pins-and-needles sensation in her hands and feet, especially when it is cold. She also noted she had had pain just below her ears on and off but it was mild and she ignored it.

The physical examination confirmed the presence of extremely dry skin, genitalia and oral cavity. This was even beginning to affect her teeth and breathe. He nails were dry and getting flaky with thick cuticles. The parotid salivary glands found just below the ear were a bit tender on pressure and her eyelids were so irritated from the constant rubbing.

Anna sat back in surprise when I told her my tentative diagnosis. I suspected that she was suffering from Sjogren’s Syndrome; an autoimmune system that affects what is known as exocrine glands. These are glands whose secretions are released onto body surfaces such as sweat, saliva, tears, breast milk and digestive enzymes.

The condition is nine times more common in women than men, most commonly showing symptoms in older age, around 40 to 60 years. The body appears to produce antibodies that specifically attack the secretory cells lining these glands, resulting in their damage, hence destroying their ability to produce these secretions. The condition can be associated with other autoimmune conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, scleroderma and systemic sclerosis. In advanced disease, it can involve the lungs, heart, kidneys, liver and digestive system, causing generalised illness. It increases the risk for certain cancers such as Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma; and babies born to mums with the disease may be at risk of newborn lupus and heart problems.

Anna was definitely thrown off course with our discussion but she understood the need to have a proper diagnosis made by the rheumatologist first before treatment could be initiated. It was difficult to reassure her but away from complications that may arise out of the disease, Sjogren’s Syndrome by itself is not a fatal condition, and with good control, she would comfortably enjoy a natural lifespan, even in the face of certain morbidities.

Anna is currently on treatment for her condition even as menopause begins to check in. We have found innovative solutions to her gynaecological concerns and we hope that she will be able to have a decent intimate life amidst all that may be happening to her immune system!