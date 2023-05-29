When is your doctor too old to treat you?

In 1919, the International Commission for Air Navigation set the age limit for pilots at 45. This was increased to 65 in 1944, by the Convention on International Civil Aviation, more commonly referred to as the Chicago Convention, an international treaty that set the pace for international commercial aviation regulation. The treaty led to the establishment of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a United Nations specialised agency.

ICAO re-introduced an age limit of 60 years for commercial pilots in 1963, based on the risks of sudden incapacitation as a result of the expected decline in cognitive function that comes with age. In 2006, heavily referencing the British Medical Journal, with regard to the improved life expectancy and health conditions of older people in developed countries, the age limit was increased to 65 for multi-crew operations, where the second pilot had to be under 60, subject to six-monthly fitness reviews.

Member countries are expected to adopt uniform standard operating procedures across the world for ease of implementation and monitoring. With increased life expectancy and technological advancements in the construction of airplanes that make flying easier, the International Air Travel Association is filing an appeal to raise this age limit, especially in the wake of the disruptions of Covid-19, the increasing demand for pilots, and the shrinking pool of newly graduating pilots occasioned by the extremely high cost of training them.

This brings up a parallel comparison with the medical field. There is no set retirement age for doctors. Doctors retire from practice in the civil service at 60 years. However, many will continue to practice in the private healthcare space, well into their 70s and even 80s. In Kenya, as in many other countries across the globe, our doctors renew their practice licences without the requirement to demonstrate fitness to practice. The decision to give up the practice is almost solely dependent on the practitioner.

As a developing country, we are still grappling with inadequate healthcare. We fall short of the recommended number of doctors available for our population, alongside all other healthcare cadres. The manner in which our healthcare systems are set up does not even support appropriate use of the existing trained doctors.

The end result is that older doctors who have had the opportunity to be employed are the same ones with the capacity to set up a private practice where they will continue to work, long after retirement. They are the ones who have established relationships with private hospitals that engage them in consultancy, long after they have earned their retirement benefits.

In the past, it has been the norm that the older the doctor, the more likely they are to be better skilled and more experienced. They have established rapport with their patients and built a solid professional reputation over the decades they have served. They have a committed following of patients who will continue to seek their services even as they age. Many will leave office when they actually pass on.

However, this is gradually changing due to the advent of sub-specialisation. Many doctors have no desire to practise a wide array of skills. Rather, they prefer to focus on one area of interest and pursue the knowledge and skills required, with dedication. This leads to a greater command in their area of sub-specialisation at a much younger age.

With patients being a lot more engaged in their care, understanding their right to the highest available standard of care, the right to a second opinion and the multiple treatment options presented by increasing technology, they are more likely to choose their doctor based on skill rather than perceived experience brought about by age.

With this changing landscape, the main concern becomes whether doctors are prepared to retire from practice altogether. We are just now beginning to lose our pioneers in medicine to age. Several generations behind the pioneers are still at work. These are doctors who were only trained to be doctors. They dedicated their whole existence to patient care. It became their only source of joy, satisfaction, identity, validation, pride and income. Many do not even have friends outside their professional circles.

These are the doctors who quite honestly cannot comprehend retirement. Their daily routine has gravitated between their private practices and their homes. They spent their youth building their practice, their skills, and their reputation; they are now reaping the fruits of their labour.

Generally, doctors all world over will start making money much later in life. It means that they must work longer than their peers to secure their future and ultimately their retirement. In the developing world, and much closer home, the societal expectation put on doctors to be rescuers of those around them is a huge yoke on the shoulders of many. They will spend their entire life paying black tax in form of giving back to the communities that “raised” them. This denies them an opportunity to secure their own retirement in time, if at all.

With these considerations, how do we ensure that our doctors remain safe in practice, even with the advancement of age? How do we pick out those who require additional support to ensure patient safety? How do we capitalise on the wealth of skill and experience they have to ensure it is best utilised without compromise? How do we transition those who need to take a break out of the practice?

We definitely need to incorporate retirement planning into the training and practice of doctors. Is it time to consider mandatory fitness-to-practice evaluations for practitioners above a certain age? How do we ensure financial management skills are imparted to doctors early enough to enable them to plan for their future?

Further, we must endeavour to train our doctors into all-rounded human beings who have a life outside of medicine. They must appreciate a work-life balance and develop other interests and skills outside medicine that they can fall back on, to provide them just as much fulfilment when they finally hang their stethoscope!