When babies come too early

Dora was wheeled in to the ward in a daze. She had called me in a panic on a Sunday afternoon having broken her waters while at home. The suddenness of it threw her into a panic. She was watching television after church, enjoying the final hours of her weekend in anticipation for another work week.

One minute she was seated comfortably crunching on her favourite addiction, caramel popcorn; the next minute she was soaked in clear fluid. It got worse when she stood up. It seemed like a tap had been opened. Her husband, being the calmer one, was able to get them safely to hospital, even as he masked his worry so as not to make Dora panic any worse. They were worried, and rightly so.

Dora was only 33 weeks pregnant with her twins, her boo boo girls, as she called them. She had a strong family history of twins in her extended family but after completely skipping her own family, she never imagined the lucky streak would land on her. At family gatherings, it was a small inside joke, trying to guess who would be next to birth twins. This past Christmas, Dora felt like she had won the lottery!

Dora had begun her antenatal visits as soon as she realised she was pregnant. In her first trimester, she had experienced some painless vaginal bleeding shortly after we had diagnosed a twin pregnancy and she went into panic mode. Thankfully, that quickly subsided and the rest of the pregnancy went smoothly.

Just a week ago, she had had an ultrasound and all had seemed well. Her blood pressure was perfect as well as her blood sugars. She hated her iron supplements but she steadfastly took them along with all her other pregnancy supplements, and it paid off; her blood haemoglobin levels were perfect.

She was due for her next appointment in a week’s time when she broke her waters. We had extensively discussed what twin pregnancy meant, the heightened risks, especially of prematurity, high blood pressure and the expectation that the babies were likely to also have a lower birth weight. She was fully aware of the pregnancy danger signs to look out for; and now here was one.

Dora was not in any pain. other than the clear fluid draining out vaginally. She could still feel her babies moving about in the womb. One twin was always more vigorous than the other, and she often joked that it was as if her womb hosted rounds of wrestling matches, with the one twin always seeming to win.

She lay in the hospital bed with intravenous medication running into a cannula in her arm. She was on a cocktail of drugs to try and slow down the onset of labour while buying time for the shots helping the babies’ lungs accelerate their maturity to work. Thankfully, the draining of the amniotic fluid had subsided for now.

A quick ultrasound of the twins showed the amount of fluid in the womb had decreased, but the twins were otherwise well, with one weighing approximately 1,800g and the other twin being smaller at1,450g. She was restricted to stay in bed as the monitoring continued. We all prayed for the twins to stay put for just a few more days as we parted that evening.

In the wee hours of the morning, while Dora was sleeping, she was suddenly woken up by a strong urge to push the babies out. She frantically rang the bell while her husband called me. I hopped out of bed, speeding like a maniac in the quiet streets of Nairobi.

I had barely made it to the ward when the first twin literally popped out. Within 10 minutes, her sister was born. The babies were tiny but loud and vigorous, leaving me whispering a quite thanks for their good outcome. However, the neonatologist was taking no chances — the two were whisked off to the neonatal intensive care unit by the neonatologist while we caught out breathe. The whole process was literally painless for Dora.

The shock gradually subsided and the weight of what just happened hit Dora. She was distraught and extremely anxious regarding what would happen to her babies. It was a rollercoaster of emotions for Dora for the next nine weeks. The first twin did well and within two weeks, it was out of the newborn ICU.

Dora’s mainstay of care was to feed her, get her weight up and initiate breastfeeding before going home.

However, the second twin was a whole different kettle of fish. When Dora first laid eyes on her, she was overwhelmed. The baby was extremely tiny. Her skin was translucent and her tiny limbs looked a little more than twigs. Dora refused to see her again. We battled with post-partum depression as she went through fear and anxiety in cycles. Both the psychiatrist and the psychologist came on board to help. Dora could barely make enough milk for them, and supplementation had to come be done with special formula.

Thankfully for Dora, her husband remained the solid pillar for his three girls. He took over the care of the second twin. Dora went home with the first baby on the 20th day, while daddy camped in the hospital for a further two weeks. He learnt to feed her and change her. He was there when she was discharged out of the ICU to the regular nursery to gain weight, and he was the one who would provide Kangaroo ‘father’ care to bond with her. Mum finally had the courage to hold her when she got to 1,700 grammes.

Thirty seven days later, the feisty little girl who had not only completely captured dad’s heart but also the entire newborn unit team, was finally ready to be reunited with the rest of the family at home. Family, friends and the entire hospital team were all so proud in that moment as the little one, who had fought against all odds to get to this moment, was carried through the hospital doors.

Every pregnant mother anticipates a normal healthy pregnancy that develops to full-term. Complications can lead to preterm delivery, including maternal ill health, unexplained early onset of labour, or when as doctors we must deliver the baby to prevent its imminent demise or that of mum. When the baby comes early, it is a rocky journey for all concerned. The ultimate goal is optimising the mother’s health and the baby’s survival.

Dora’s twins just celebrated their fifth birthday! They continue to surprise all of us, and yes, little Miss Personality has only gotten feistier! What a blessing!