What's energy efficiency and how much can it help cut emissions?

At the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) held in Dubai last November, countries pledged to triple global renewable energy capacity and double energy efficiency by 2030. This ambitious goal responds to the urgency of tackling climate change and transitioning to a sustainable future.

While expanding renewable energy sources is crucial, doubling energy efficiency is necessary to help hold the increase in the global average temperature to well below 2°C above pre-industrial levels and pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels. Energy efficiency means using less energy to perform the same task – that is, eliminating energy waste. It is a multifaceted challenge, requiring a collaborative effort from various stakeholders to achieve this ambitious target.

Globally, we are at a crossroads. Population growth and economic development continue to drive rising energy consumption. However, our reliance on fossil fuels fuels climate change with alarming consequences. The need to shift towards cleaner energy sources and optimise energy use is undeniable.

While renewable energy holds immense potential, its large-scale deployment requires significant infrastructure development and time. Energy efficiency, on the other hand, offers a faster and more cost-effective solution.

Doubling energy efficiency is no small feat; the global energy landscape is riddled with disparities. Developed nations, often called the Global North, have historically consumed a disproportionate share of global energy resources. While their industries and infrastructure are usually more efficient than their developing counterparts, they still rely heavily on fossil fuels. Upgrading ageing infrastructure and transitioning to cleaner technologies will require significant investments and industrial restructuring. Developing countries, or the Global South, face different challenges. Millions of people in these regions lack basic access to electricity, hindering economic development and basic human needs. While renewable energy offers immense potential for these regions, financing and technological limitations can impede widespread adoption.

Furthermore, inefficient energy use in buildings and industries due to outdated infrastructure and limited resources further complicates the picture. Therefore, achieving our energy efficiency goals necessitates tailored solutions that address the unique circumstances of both the developed and developing worlds.

The path to doubling energy efficiency by 2030 necessitates a multi-pronged approach involving collaborative efforts from governments, NGOs, policymakers, community members and individuals.

Governments must lead in setting ambitious national energy efficiency targets, enacting relevant legislation and providing financial incentives for businesses and individuals to adopt energy-efficient technologies. This could include tax breaks for energy-efficient appliances, rebates for home insulation upgrades and funding for research and development of innovative energy-saving solutions.

NGOs can play a vital role in raising awareness about energy efficiency and educating consumers on making informed choices. They can also partner with local communities to implement energy-saving initiatives in schools, hospitals and public buildings. Policymakers must focus on creating a regulatory framework that incentivises industries' energy efficiency. This could involve implementing minimum energy performance standards for buildings and appliances and mandatory energy audits for extensive commercial and industrial facilities.

Community involvement is essential for long-term success. NGOs and community leaders should collaborate to organise workshops and campaigns that promote energy-saving practices within neighbourhoods. These could range from switching off lights in unoccupied rooms to encouraging carpooling and public transportation.

Finally, we as individuals have the power to make a significant difference in our daily lives. Simple actions like switching off lights when not in use, unplugging unused electronics, using energy-efficient appliances and adjusting thermostats can contribute to substantial energy savings.

Why should we prioritise energy efficiency?

Energy efficiency directly translates to reduced energy consumption, lowering energy bills for consumers and businesses. This, in turn, stimulates economic growth by freeing up funds for other investments.

From an environmental standpoint, energy efficiency reduces our dependence on fossil fuels, lowering greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating climate change. Additionally, it lessens the strain on our existing energy infrastructure, reducing the need for new power plants.