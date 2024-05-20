Watch out for extensive vaginal tearing during childbirth

Molly* was sobbing in my office. I held her baby as her husband gathered her in a hug. Molly’s dam had broken and she let out a flood of emotions that she had buried for the past two weeks.

Molly and her husband had taken a while to get pregnant due to their unforgiving schedules. Molly worked at the emergency department while her husband was a pilot based out of the country. Molly was looking forward to joining him but things were not so easy for her in transitioning her career.

Eventually, they got around to starting their family, and despite being mostly separate during the pregnancy duration, her husband sought leave when Molly was almost due and came home to await the birth of their daughter. During the pregnancy, his sister moved in to their home to keep Molly company and the rest of the family popped in every once in a while. Despite Molly not having much family of her own, she never once felt alone.

Eventually, it was time. The couple drove to the hospital in the early hours of the morning and Molly was admitted in early labour. Her progress was pretty steady even though slow. Constant monitoring noted that the baby was doing well even though Molly was getting tired of the drawn out labour. She was tired of the pain, the entire process of labour and even the hospital room. She wanted for this to end and for her to go back home.

By late evening, Molly was pleading for a caesarian section. She felt she was done. She wanted the baby out by any means possible. The doctor reviewed her and told her it was time to push her baby out. Molly was transferred to the birthing suite and spent the next hour pushing with whatever little energy she had left. The doctor had to assist her by performing a vacuum delivery.

Molly’s baby was a stunning 4,300 grammes. Despite the prolonged labour, the little angel was perfect. She had 10 little toes and 10 little fingers and an impressive pair of lungs! She certainly made an announcement of her arrival, much to everyone’s delight. Molly drifted off in exhaustion. She could distantly hear the doctor explaining that he needed to repair the episiotomy he had made to prevent her from getting a bad perineal tear. She mumbled vaguely and let the sleep take over.

She woke up in her postnatal bed several hours later and finally met her beautiful daughter. Though extremely grateful for the little gift, Molly knew she would never forget the trauma of the process of labour. She was most thankful when it was time to go home.

However, her joy at being back in the comfort of their home was short-lived. On her fourth post-delivery day, she knew something was definitely wrong. She had been embarrassed to note that she did not seem to have control over her wind, but she did not know how to explain to her husband that this wind was coming from her vagina instead of the anus.

However, when she passed stool, she was convinced that some of it had found its way into the vagina. Molly may have worked in the emergency department but she absolutely disliked obstetrics. But even with her limited obstetric experience, she knew something was completely wrong.

She had to put her emotions on hold and head back to the hospital to have a review much earlier than scheduled. She spent endless hours in the emergency department that she otherwise patronised as a nurse while she went through the processes. Eventually, she was reviewed by the obstetricians and readmitted back to the wards for further evaluation and care.

Finally, Molly had a name for her complication. She had suffered from an obstetric buttonhole injury. What a nondescript little name for the trauma she was dealing with! She had sustained a tear between her vagina and the rectum, bringing the two spaces into contact. This explained why stool could divert from the rectum and end up in her vagina. The reason it was difficult to see it was because the lower part of the anus was perfectly fine, while the lower part of the vagina that had been cut in the episiotomy had been well repaired and was healing uneventfully.

According to a publication by Djaković et al in 2022 in the NIH National Library of Medicine; regarding Obstetric Injury of the Rectum with Intact Anal Sphincter, this extremely rare complication, alongside its more common counterparts, the third and fourth degree perineal tears, are more likely to happen in women with specific risk factors.

These risk factors include women with babies whose birthweight is over 4,000 grams, those undergoing induced labour, those who end up with prolonged second stage of labour, women of maternal age greater than 35, those who experience shoulder dystocia, those who get a medial episiotomy (the cut is made at the 6 o’clock position), and those who need a vacuum extraction to get the baby out.

Molly checked a lot of these boxes but somehow, after delivery, this was missed and she had to notice it after having already gone home. Molly had to stay in hospital and undergo corrective surgery, along with antibiotics and monitoring of the healing for a few days to ensure the repair was sound.

She may have been on the right track to physically healing, but her emotional state was a different ballgame altogether. As a healthcare provider, Molly felt violated. She did not feel heard during her labour and even though her care was optimum, her experience was not.

Buttonhole injuries are rare and have even been documented to happen to women with no risk factors. There is also a high likelihood of missing them during the immediate post-delivery examination, especially if the mother is bleeding.

The treatment remains surgical repair. This can be done primarily like in Molly’s case, but in severe cases, it will even require putting a colostomy (diverting the stool to come out from an opening on the abdomen) to allow the repaired wound to heal before returning things back to their usual position.

Molly has greatly benefited from therapy and is in a much better space. But she is now even more convinced that she has officially retired from the obstetric career!