WASH clubs: The missing piece for healthy schools

Access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH) services is a fundamental human right for school children.

Though great strides have been made to safeguard the well-being of children in educational environments, many schools still lack access to safe drinking water and adequate sanitation facilities.

According to a recent World Health Organization (WHO) and the United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund joint monitoring program report, many schools are ill-equipped to provide healthy and inclusive learning environments for all children.

Achieving universal coverage in schools globally by 2030 requires a 14-fold increase in current rates of progress on basic drinking water, a three-fold increase in progress on basic sanitation and a five-fold increase in essential hygiene services.

Non-functional hand washing stations have just been added to a landmark list of items representing the plight of sanitation in schools. The infrastructure needs stewardship and maintenance to serve its intended purpose.

Irregular hand washing among students and pupils is mainly due to a lack of awareness and resources, leading to an increased risk of disease transmission. Many students are unaware of the importance of proper food handling practices, which may lead to foodborne illnesses.

A study published in BMC Public Health journal found that diarrhoea among schoolchildren was 30.5 per cent significantly higher in schools lacking WASH programmes.

WHO’s recommended student-to-latrine ratio of one hole for 30 boys and one hole for 25 girls has remained an uphill task to implement in many schools across the globe. In developing countries, the situation is particularly dire, with some schools forced to accommodate a staggering 200 boys and 180 girls per latrine.

This shortfall compromises hygiene and undermines students' dignity and privacy, highlighting the urgent need for improved infrastructure and resource allocation in educational settings.

Access to water, sanitation and hygiene is essential for effective infection prevention and control and a prerequisite for children's health, development and well-being.

Students concerned about accessing water, sanitation facilities or cleanliness find it challenging to concentrate on their studies, leading to a decline in learning outcomes.

Unsecured toilets, especially for girls, create fear of harassment or assault in secluded areas. This fear can cause girls to skip school or limit their use of facilities, posing significant barriers to their education.

Harvey's 2018 research on 'the role of WASH clubs in advocating for improved water, sanitation and hygiene in schools highlights the advocacy role of WASH clubs. Students can identify WASH-related challenges and advocate for infrastructure and resource allocation improvements.

WASH clubs in schools can be the centerpiece of achieving sustainable sanitation and hygiene promotion. They can serve as a platform for students to share knowledge and hygiene messages with their families and communities, contributing to a broader culture of sanitation and hygiene beyond the school walls.

WASH clubs go beyond problem-solving. They also foster leadership skills by providing opportunities for students to take on responsibilities. These responsibilities might include organising hygiene campaigns, maintaining cleanliness in school facilities and coordinating educational sessions on WASH practices.

Due to improved hygiene practices, there are fewer instances of illness, and students are more likely to attend school regularly. This leads to higher academic achievement and reduces the risk of falling behind in their studies.

WASH clubs can spark students' interest in public health, environmental science, or community development. These clubs offer practical experience and a glimpse into real-world challenges, giving them a head start for future careers in these areas.

Governments can lead the way by integrating WASH into policy frameworks. This could involve establishing national WASH in schools policies and allocating dedicated funds for infrastructure upgrades and WASH club activities.

Learning institutions can actively support WASH club formation by providing dedicated meeting spaces and time. Meanwhile, communities can contribute by fostering open communication about sanitation needs at home and encouraging children to engage in WASH club activities.

The current state of WASH in schools presents a significant barrier to achieving Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6) and ensuring inclusive and equitable education for all (SDG 4).

However, the solution lies within reach. By prioritising WASH in schools, we can empower students to become agents of change!