War against charcoal stepped up as trade ravages more forests

A drive along Nzambani-Zombe road in Kitui County entails swerving dozens of rickety motorcycles that ferry hundreds of bags of charcoal to Kitui town daily. After midnight, the motorcyclists give way to tens of donkeys that add more bags of the commodity into yards before they are secretly trucked to Nairobi. The unabated charcoal trade has placed Kitui officials on the spot at a time the country has embarked on growing 15 billion new trees by 2032 to mitigate the adverse effects of climate change.

“The increasing demand for charcoal in Nairobi exerts pressure on Kitui forests. The bulk of the charcoal, which finds its way to the Nairobi market, comes from South Kitui Game Reserve,” Kitui Environment Executive Richard Mwendandu told Healthy Nation.

The former Kenya Forest Service (KFS) official is among conservationists who have decried a spike in charcoal production in the county. They say deforestation associated with charcoal production exposes the county’s 1,136, 187 residents to the vagaries of climate change.

Healthy Nation has established that South Kitui Game Reserve is the home of countless charcoal producers. The enterprise has diffused into the Ngaani region, which borders the park. The remote region characterised by deadly conflicts between camel herders and farmers has witnessed a flurry of activities in recent years as wealthy individuals from across the country scramble for slices of the land. They clear acres of land to pave the way for farmlands and rangelands; where charcoal is produced.

Kitui KFS boss Charles Kavithi defended the agency against accusations of laxity as charcoal enterprises thrive. “We cannot be in all forests all the time. We normally go for social protection where our officers are expected to work closely with citizens to protect forests,” he said.

Authorities admit that wealthy individuals are at the heart of the thriving Kitui charcoal enterprise. “Charcoal production in Kitui is no longer a preserve of the poor. It is done by rich individuals who use power saws instead of axes to fell selected acacia tortillas trees,” Mr Mwendandu said during a recent drive to restore Mutha Hills Forest. The gazetted water tower is a shadow of its former self, thanks to charcoal production.

Kitui Governor Julius Malombe's administration has moved to step up the fight against charcoal production by reviewing a law that regulates production and transportation of the commodity. Currently, the county government is conducting public participation ahead of the review.

Kitui County Charcoal Management Act, 2014 advocates for self-regulation in the charcoal industry. It calls on charcoal producers and transporters to organise themselves in associations that should be licensed by the Kitui County Charcoal Management Committee, which is made up of county government officials, National Environment Management Authority officials, the county KFS boss, civil society organisations and community members. Although the law proposes a fine of up to Sh50,000 or a jail term of not less than one year, or both to anyone found in possession of charcoal in a county and/or private farmland, Mr Mwendandu says it is ineffective.

“The Kitui charcoal law has no teeth to bite. It does not spell out how we should punish culprits. We are out to strengthen it. Traditionally, we assume that charcoal is produced by poor communities. But we have established that the rich have joined the industry. They are using power saws rather than axes to fell trees. A power saw is very destructive. It can clear even two acres of trees in a day. We are revising the charcoal law to regulate the use of powers in charcoal production,” he said.

Signs that the Kitui charcoal law was ineffective emerged barely on its third anniversary, when the charcoal enterprise thrived. The then Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu banned charcoal production and trade in 2018 when things came to a head. She took the fight to the doorstep of charcoal transporters. Today, charred wrecks of charcoal transporters’ trucks dotting a section of the Thika-Garissa highway are a stark reminder of the intensity of the ensuing conflict.

Although Ms Ngilu’s iron fist approach sparked a national outcry, with the then Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria threatening revenge, the problem persisted. In fact, according to analysts, the ban, which coincided with a moratorium on logging issued by the national government, sparked scarcity of the commodity and pushed the price of charcoal to unprecedented levels. A bag of charcoal fetches Sh1,800 on average in Kitui town.

A number of pressure groups have joined the push to tighten the bolts and nuts of the Kitui charcoal law. They argue that it does not make sense to continue talking about growing new trees when the mature ones are being cut down indiscriminately.

“It is unfortunate that the Kitui County Charcoal Management Act, 2014 banks heavily on the national government security apparatus for enforcement. This creates a problem because the police, Kenya Wildlife Service and KFS rangers do not report to the county government. We have proposed the creation of a county security apparatus to enforce the law,” said Muendo Nyamu, an environmentalist and the coordinator of the National Council for Churches of Kenya (NCCK)’s Nature Positive programme, which is big in climate action.

Apart from supporting the greening of homesteads, institutions and on wastelands, NCCK trains pastors to preach conservation to create a new community of environmental stewards.

As the bid to stem charcoal production and trade in Kitui gathers steam, environmentalists have seized the opportunity to promote clean fuels as a way of reducing demand for charcoal. “We should use briquettes instead of charcoal. Briquettes are environmentally friendly compared to charcoal. They burn for longer hours and produce less smoke compared to charcoal. They are affordable,” David Mutunga, a climate action expert at Dorcas Aid International, said during a recent farmers’ field day organised by Kenya Forest Research Institute at Maluma.