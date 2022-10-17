Video games may be lethal to children with heart conditions

Video games can trigger heart attacks in children with undiagnosed heart issues, new research has revealed.

Some children are born with irregular heart rhythms, known as arrhythmia, and don’t even find out unless they get tested.

A study recently published in the journal Heart Rhythm identifies an unusual but recurring trend in kids who pass out while playing video games.

Study principal investigator Claire Lawley of the Heart Centre for Children in Australia said: “Video games may represent a serious risk for some children with arrhythmic conditions. They might be lethal in patients with predisposing but frequently previously unrecognised arrhythmic conditions.”

Although they did not identify the games, the researchers discovered that many children with heart problems played “multiplayer combat games” on both consoles and computers.

The study found that when patients engaged in combat with other gamers, they went into “excited states” and were unwell.

The experts advised parents to take children who experience blackouts while gaming to a heart specialist because losing consciousness can be a symptom of an undiscovered heart condition.

They said that some children died following cardiac arrests. According to the researchers, the children are still in danger due to subsequent diagnoses of various heart rhythm disorders.

The most frequent underlying causes of abnormal heart rhythm included congenital long QT syndrome (LQTS) types 1 and 2 and catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Sixty-three percent of the patients had potentially important genetic variations, which the researchers found to be highly prevalent and with important ramifications for the patients’ families.

They claimed that in certain instances, the examination of a child who passed out while playing video games resulted in the diagnosis of serious familial heart rhythm disorders in a number of the child’s relatives.

According to Ms Lawley, children who may have dangerously fast cardiac rhythms should take precaution when playing electronic games. While the problem is not frequent, the study revealed that it is more widespread.