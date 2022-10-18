Using an old fridge? You may be harming the environment

At Umoja Estate in Nairobi, old second-hand fridges are on display, waiting for buyers. Some models are the latest in the market but some appear to belong to the era when only the elite imported fridges as other Kenyans preserved their food the traditional way.

With such technology comes a blessing and sometimes a curse.

Ms Selelah Okoth, a senior compliance and enforcement officer with the National Environment Management Authority, categorises some of those old fridges as electronic and electrical waste that may be harmful to the environment.

“Every refrigeration and air conditioning equipment comes to the end of its life. Those are what we call obsolete appliances. Some people are holding on to the old fridges because they don’t know what to do with them while others are sentimentally attached to them. These fridges contain harmful gases and other waste streams which are categorised as hazardous,” she explains.

“In Kenya, we have regulatory frameworks such as the Waste Management Regulations of 2006 that address such kinds of waste streams. But in terms of treatment and disposal, the ideal procedure should be followed. Some of those gases, fluids and oils have to be removed in a process called depollution,” Ms Okoth adds.

This categorisation did not start the other day. Almost three decades ago, scientists discovered that some of the chemicals used as refrigerants were thinning the ozone layer, the layer that protects creatures on earth from the harmful ultraviolet rays from the sun.

Pact

At the time, scientists extensively discussed the harmful gas at a meeting in Montreal, Canada.

The countries represented, who are members of the United Nations, signed a legally binding agreement to phase out that gas and the treaty was named the Montreal Protocol. The culprit chemical – which was used in fridges, air conditioners, fumigators, fire extinguishers, among others – is called chlorofluorocarbon (CFC).

It took time for countries to phase it out, but by 2010, all 198 United Nations member states finally did away with chlorofluorocarbons.

A solution for a replacement gas had to be fast-tracked. They introduced another gas, hydrogen, to help in neutralising the other harmful substance. Still, it had ozone-depleting properties.

Mr Kirui Marindany, the national coordinator of the Ozone Unit explained to Healthy Nation that at the time, the chemical in fridges was labelled as R22. Its full name is hydrochlorofluorocarbon (HCFC).

Unlike CFC, this has not been completely phased out. Mr Kirui says that in the country, and globally, it is likely to be phased out by 2030.

About five years ago, scientists met again in Kigali, Rwanda. They came up with a new solution to do away with any ozone-depleting substances.

In Kigali, it was decided that chlorine gas is the biggest culprit. And so, they scrapped its use and embraced a new category of refrigerants called hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). They called this the Kigali Amendment.

“If you check your fridge at the back where the compressor is and the number reads R134a, then your fridge is using an ozone-friendly gas. However, it is only good for the ozone but has a negative impact on climate change because HFCs play a part in global warming,” Mr Kirui explains.

Healthy Nation surveyed some household fridges and discovered most of them, especially those bought in the last three years, have a better refrigerant that neither affects the ozone layer nor is a contributor to global warming.

The magic number for such fridges is R600a, and Mr Kirui explains that it denotes natural refrigerants that will likely replace the HFC.

“The natural refrigerants have three substances: carbon dioxide, ammonia and water. These are generally safe for the environment and climate change,” explains Mr Kirui.

In Kigali, the agreement was to phase-down the HFC gases. All African countries except 14 – Kenya included – are yet to ratify the Kigali Agreement.

At a three-day meeting by African Ozone officers that happened in Nairobi last week, tough calls were made towards countries yet to ratify the Kigali Amendment.

Mr James Curlin, the head of the OzonAction programme at the United Nations Environment Programme, told Healthy Nation that countries have some time left to phase down hydrofluorocarbons.

“The basic objective is to phase out the production and consumption of about 100 ozone-depleting chemicals that are currently used in air conditioning, refrigerators, fire protections and plastic. This means that new technologies have to be introduced in countries,” he said.

“The ultimate goal is to protect human life and the environment from excessive ultraviolet radiation. We support countries by bringing countries’ focal points together and to learn from one another on the actions needed to achieve their goals,” he added.

Mr Kirui explained that having a fridge with the mentioned refrigerants is not harmful. The problem, he said, arises when the harmful substances leak.

According to the United States Energy and Petroleum Authority (EPA), such chemicals could cause skin cancers, cataracts and may weaken people’s immune systems. They also have an effect on plants, animal life, agriculture, and materials like plastics and paints.