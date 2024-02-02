Use tech to fight climate crisis, counties advised

Environmental experts want county governments to adopt the use of technology in mitigating the effects of climate change in the country. One of the technological advances in the fight against climate change is the use of Geographic Information Systems (GIS).

This is a computer system that analyses and displays geographically referenced information. It collects data on a map and gives all types of descriptive information.

Mr Clifford Omondi, a climatologist, says: "The effects of climate change are intensifying, and addressing them should be upscaled by both the county and national government. There should be an enhanced new approach by using modern scientific technologies."

He says GIS provides a foundation for analysis that can be used in almost every industry. GIS can pull together large amounts of information necessary for balancing competing priorities and solving complicated problems.

"Application of GIS allows for rational decision-making based on data as opposed to personal biases. It will help local governments prioritise strategies, policies, and workflows in fighting climate change," Mr Omondi says.

Homa Bay County government has established a localised weather information centre, where residents can call a toll-free number to get weather information for a particular area.

Most of the people getting help from the centre are farmers who are told the dates they should plant as most of them rely on rain-fed agriculture.

Mr Omondi says decisions taken by county governments in mitigating the effects of climate change should be based on data.

"Before the government decides to drill a borehole, it should rely on real-time data provided by GIS. By the click of a button, the government should know the priorities of a community because the system maintains records of what people need," he says.

He says GIS presents data on a map and gives information on where, when, how, and by whom a climate crisis can be addressed.

He adds that the system can allow governments and local communities to see the world differently by mapping out the position and quantity of disasters, and density of people and objects that require attention.

"It also answers questions about what is happening in a particular area. It can be used to locate areas where temperatures are high or irregular and measure the intensity of climate change patterns," Mr Omondi says.

GIS can also help in developing models that demonstrate how a warm climate affects the ecology and give a relationship between climate change and changes in land cover and water level.

Countries that are already using the system can get visualised varieties of factors that have the potential to impact crop production, water resources and wildlife. Mr Omondi says the approach can help the government in planning how to expand forests and halt deforestation, which lowers the concentration of greenhouse gas effects.

"It helps in identifying changes in the environment, which should be integrated into development and action plans. It can also help local governments prepare and plan their disaster responses," the expert says.

The country recently witnessed El Nino rains that damaged critical infrastructure like roads, bridges and power lines.