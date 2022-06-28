Uproar over ‘plot’ to strike loss and damage off COP27 agenda list

African civil society groups have denounced what they see as an attempt to exclude ‘loss and damage’ discussions from the Conference of Parties (COP27) set to take place in November in Egypt.

While attending the just concluded Bonn Climate Convention in Germany in preparation for COP27, the groups criticised what they described as a plot to ‘slice loss and damage climate change agenda from COP7’.

According to the World Resources Institute, ‘loss and damage’ is a general term used in UN climate negotiations to refer to the consequences of climate change that go beyond what people can adapt to, or when options exist but a community doesn’t have the resources to access them. This means that ‘loss and damage’ will continue to harm vulnerable communities the most, making addressing the issue a matter of climate justice.

“Since the formation of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in the early 1990s, vulnerable nations have been calling on developed countries to provide financial assistance to address loss and damage. But their proposals have been rebuffed,” the global research institute notes.

According to Mr Charles Mwangi, the acting executive director of the Pan African Climate Justice Alliance (PACJA) , the decision to exclude ‘loss and damage discussions from COP27 can be viewed as ‘reducing climate change discussions into mere rhetoric’.

“As civil society groups from Africa, we demand that as a basic minimum, loss and damage financing must be the priority agenda in COP 27 with clear and urgent timelines on addressing the issue, which is already ravaging African livelihoods,” he said.

The activists called for commitment from COP27 parties in following the direction already set by the Scottish government, which has agreed to finance loss and damage.

“The impact of climate crisis has human faces. This is why we as PACJA are deeply concerned by the turn of events here in Bonn, where loss and damage agenda, just like the global goal on adaptation, has been reduced to empty rhetoric,” Mr Mwangi said.

He maintained that for Africa, loss and damage is an immutable reality.

“At a conference we organised in Malawi, we met rural women with lived experiences and survivors from the devastating Cyclone Idai that hit Mozambique, South Africa and Malawi. They shed tears as they narrated the damages and losses their families incurred.

“Eluby Nota from Balaka, for example, reached her mother’s flooded home but her efforts to carry her to safety were not successful as the force of raging floods literally whisked her from Nota’s shoulders; while Mamadi Imani from Palma District, Cabo Delgado Province in Mozambique, lost three brothers in one night — they were swept into the ocean while fishing in the Indian Ocean,”

Reinhardt Meckler, a researcher with the Inter-governmental Panel On Climate Change, indicated that at 1.1 degree of temperature rise, climate change has already caused serious damages to ecosystems and livelihoods. “In fact, nearly 50 per cent of the world’s population is staring at the challenge of water scarcity.”

Patricia Espinosa, the executive secretary to UNFCCC, reiterated the need to focus more on communities that are most vulnerable to climate change.