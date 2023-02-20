University to train health workers, students on emergency care

Meru University of Science and Technology (MUST) has rolled out a training and research programme on emergency medical care. This is part of efforts to address gaps in emergency response in the country.

The institution will train health workers and students undertaking medical courses.

Speaking while unveiling the university’s advanced life support ambulance, MUST Vice-Chancellor Romanus Odhiambo said the institution’s medical training and research centre is keen on offering solutions to emerging health needs.

The university, through its research unit, has also been piloting production of oxygen using water hyacinth and rice husks.

Prof Odhiambo said many deaths that occur on transit to hospital can be prevented with efficient emergency medical care.

“As a university, we have lost three members of staff in the past who could have been saved if an advanced life support ambulance was available. The ambulance is like a mobile intensive care unit. This is why we have invested in an ambulance that will aid in evacuation as well as training of health personnel,” Prof Odhiambo said. He noted that patient management during evacuation also plays a critical role in increasing chances of survival.

Dr Cyprian Thiakunu, the chairman of private health service providers in the region, said private hospitals lack capacity to acquire advanced life support ambulances.

“Majority of the hospitals in the region own basic life support ambulances, which cannot handle evacuation of patients in need of advanced treatment. The move by Meru University will seal a glaring gap in the region,” Dr Thiakunu said.

Recently, the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union called for streamlining of emergency medical care to avert preventable deaths.

According to the Kenya Emergency Medical Care Strategy 2020-2025, several gaps exist in emergency health care in the country. The strategy cites the lack of coordination of the national emergency care system and regulation of ambulance services; and lack of data on number and location of public ambulances and emergency departments across the country or their capacity in terms of human and physical resources to handle emergencies.

It also cites inadequate funding from the national and county governments for emergency medical care as well as shortage of emergency care practitioners. According to the emergency medicine Kenya foundation, an increasing number of patients with emergencies are presenting in hospitals across Kenya. The Foundation attributes the spike to the rising incidence of non-communicable diseases such as cancer, diabetes and hypertension), mental illness, and trauma (largely secondary to road traffic injuries) in the background of an already existing large burden of communicable diseases.

The Ministry of Health recommends that ambulances be connected through a central dispatch system and be accessible through a national single short-code toll-free number. According to the Kenya Emergency Medical Care Policy 2020-2030, about 24 million deaths in low and middle-income countries, each year, are due to conditions that could be addressed by pre-hospital and emergency medical care. The World Health Organization recommends at least one ambulance per 70,000 to 100,000 people.

An ambulance should reach any place within 20 minutes after a distress call and transport the patient to a health facility within 20 minutes.