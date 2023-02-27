Underlying medical conditions that cause itching

Hi doctor,

I am experiencing itching especially in the armpits, on the stomach and the area around my private parts. I end up scratching myself a lot, which is quite embarrassing. What could be wrong? Maina





Dear Maina,

Itching all over the body can be caused by many illnesses. These include allergies, inflammatory skin conditions, skin infections, helminth infection (worms), diabetes, thyroid disease, liver disease, kidney disease, nerve disease, iron deficiency anaemia, HIV infection and some types of cancer. It can also occur as a reaction to medication, dryness of the skin or even due to aging.

Considering the areas where it’s worst, it is likely that the itching is due to sweating. It’s also more likely to happen if you are overweight, if you wear tight or ill-fitting clothes or if you wear rough fabrics or after shaving/hair removal.

To treat the itching, the underlying cause has to be identified and treated.

Meanwhile, avoid scratching yourself as much as possible. You can place a cool cloth or ice over the area that is itching the most for a few minutes to relieve the itch. Use sunscreen when you are going out into the sun. Use mild soap and warm water to bathe, and not hot water. Use moisturising creams/lotion after taking a shower. Avoid clothes and beddings made from material that can trigger itching like wool and some synthetic fabrics. Instead, opt for cotton clothing and beddings, wear breathable fabric and loose underclothes and pants, keep yourself well hydrated, maintain a healthy weight and consider applying anti-perspirant to your armpits. Some ointments can reduce the itching on the abdomen such as antihistamine or hydrocortisone ointments. If symptoms persist, visit a dermatologist for review.





Dear Doctor,

My friend hurt his foot several months ago. The foot started swelling and then developed a wound that started small but has now grown wider and deeper to the extent that the bone is visible. It has a really bad smell. He has been in and out of hospital with no improvement. How can he be helped? Mona





Dear Mona,

A wound that does not heal in three months is called a chronic wound. If the bone is visible, then there is likelihood there is infection that has spread to the bone, which makes it even more difficult to treat. The infection can spread to the rest of the body.

The wound may not be healing due to a number of factors like presence of an infection, the wound is not clean due to presence of dead skin, poor blood supply to the area, diabetes and poor diet, especially if it is lacking in protein.

Your friend needs to be seen by a surgeon urgently so that the wound can be cleaned thoroughly and the level of infection assessed so he can get proper wound care. If there are other illnesses impairing wound healing, they also need to be addressed.

He may require hospital admission for the cleaning of the wound, which is sometimes done in theatre, and also for treatment of the infection. Since the bone is exposed, the area will need to be covered with a skin graft once the wound heals.





How do I stop premature ejaculation? Nick

Dear Nick

The normal male sexual response cycle involves desire, arousal, plateau, ejaculation and resolution. The average time from beginning of intercourse to ejaculation is five minutes. If ejaculation happens sooner than you or your partner would like, it is called premature ejaculation. If it happens once in a while, then it is not a cause of concern. If it is frequent and is causing frustration, then it needs to be addressed.

It can occur due to psychological and physical factors. Psychological issues include traumatic early sexual experiences, worry about sexual performance, anxiety, depression, guilt, poor self-image or relationship problems. Physical factors include abnormal levels of hormones or brain messengers (neurotransmitters), or inflammation of the urethra or the prostate.

To manage it, any psychological issues need to be addressed, if necessary, by visiting a mental health professional. You also need to have a supportive partner. There are medications that can be prescribed and topical creams that can be used that have a numbing agent.

Other ways of managing it include:

1) Avoiding sexual intercourse for some time and focusing on other forms of touch to reduce the pressure to perform

2) Strengthen the pelvic muscles using kegel’s exercises – tighten the muscles that you would use to stop urine flow. Contract these muscles 10 times and repeat at least three times a day.

3) Stop-start technique – during intercourse, when you feel the urge to ejaculate, stop all activity until the urge passes, then start again. By repeating as necessary and some practice, holding off ejaculation can become a habit.

4) Pause and squeeze technique – during intercourse, when you are about to ejaculate, have your partner squeeze the penis where the head joins the shaft for several seconds, until the urge passes, then continue.

5) Using a condom to reduce sensitivity