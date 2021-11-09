This is why you should quit energy drinks

Sugar has an addictive effect on the brain. It causes a high that creates a reward response similar to that of narcotics.

By  Denis Mutua

What you need to know:

  • In recent years, thousands of people have sought emergency medical services with heart-related conditions directly linked to energy drinks.
  • High levels of sugar are not good for the average healthy person and are dangerous for anyone who is diabetic.
  • Consuming huge amounts of sugar regularly has been linked to loss of memory, stunted cognitive development, depression, and sleep disorders.

Packed with sugar, caffeine, and other stimulants, energy drinks promise to give you energy and a concentration boost. Today, energy drinks are among the most popular drinks in the world among teenagers and young adults. These age groups are the most active in sports, and careers.

