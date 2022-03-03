The truth about fluoride and oral health: Facts and myths

Fluoride is a mineral salt that can be found naturally in food and water.

What you need to know:

  • The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has named fluoride one of the ten great public health achievements of the 20th century.
  • Fluoride is not toxic in small doses, but toxicity can happen if you consume too much of it.
  • Fluoride helps to prevent cavities, so it certainly is helpful to have fluoride in your mouthwash, toothpaste, and other dental products.


For years, fluoride has been added to toothpaste and drinking water to prevent cavities. However, there are suggestions that fluoride is harmful to your teeth. But what is the truth? Is fluoride really necessary for healthy teeth? What are the benefits and risks of fluoride exposure?

