The elephant in the room: Confronting teen and early pregnancies

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Amidst the social stigma attached to children who become mothers, there is a lot that parents can do to assist their pregnant kids and teen moms get back on their feet and live normal and successful lives.
  • Some teens fall into the trap of exploration, eagerness, and peer pressure

During the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic lockdown, Kenya reported a surge in the number of schoolgirls who fell pregnant. According to the Kenya Health Information Management System data for the 2020 period, 11,795 teenage pregnancies were reported in Nairobi County between January and May 2020, 6,686 in Kakamega County, and 3,966 in Machakos County. In total, teenage pregnancies stood at 151, 433 between January and May 2020. These statistics echo data from the United Nations Population Fund report on child pregnancies in Kenya. The UN report showed that Kenya recorded 378,397 pregnancies in girls aged 10 and 19 between July 2016 and June 2017. Out of these, 28,932 pregnancies occurred in girls aged between 10 and 14 years, while those aged 15 to 19 years accounted for 349,465 pregnancy cases.

