Shaming as a form of punishment will do more harm than good to your child

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Shaming can include locking the child out, shouting at them in public, or publicly reminding them how they erred.
  • Shaming – whether obvious or subtle – is ineffective and even destructive.

Many parents either regularly or occasionally shame their children as a form of punishment. This is despite the high likelihood of punishment through shaming turning into a major health problem.  “There was a time when my 11-year-old stole some money from my purse. To punish him, I forced him to hold a paper written ‘I stole mommy’s money from her purse', took a picture, posted it on my Instagram account, and told him everyone knew what he had done,” says Ruth Waruguru. 

