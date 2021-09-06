5 ways to balance schoolwork and co-curricular activities

Are you feeling overwhelmed with your schoolwork and co-curricular activities? Do you feel like you have hit a wall?

It isn't easy to find the right balance between doing well in school and participating in extracurricular activities as a teenager.

However, with the right strategies for managing time, you can have both. These practical ways will help you learn how to balance your schoolwork and co-curricular activities.

Create a schedule and stick to it

One way to balance your schoolwork with co-curricular activities is to set up your schedule ahead of time. That way, at the beginning of each day, you will know how much free time you can do things like eating or exercise.

Make sure you stick to your plan. Even if things come up, have a backup plan so that when something changes, you're still on top of everything else.

For example, one day, you may have theater rehearsal and run late, making it hard for you to finish all your schoolwork. However, you can finish everything else on time without feeling too stressed out about it if you have a solid backup plan in place.

Figure out your priorities

Being a student means academics should be your priority. However, make sure also to spend time on your co-curricular activities. Figure out what you want and need from each exercise so that you can develop a plan accordingly.

For example, if you need to maintain a certain grade to participate in the team, it might be best not to sign up for too many co-curricular activities. Work on your study habits so that you can be more productive while studying for exams.

Plan earlier to reduce workload

Identify tasks you can do in advance. For example, If you have a class competition the following week, you can work on your projects a week before it takes place. This takes off pressure, allowing you to be more focused on other things.

Set realistic goals

When setting your goals, ensure they are realistic. Take into account how much time you have and the effort needed for certain activities when doing so.

For example, if you know that you have only two hours of free time at school on a given day and your project will take about an extra hour or more, it would be unrealistic to set that time for it. Instead, set goals for the next few days where instead of trying to do too much in one go, you can work on it consistently.

Take breaks

It's essential to take breaks from schoolwork. This will help you retain focus and also boost your ability to complete other tasks. For example, if you know that your next exam will be difficult or a long one, taking 15 minutes to get some fresh air first might make all the difference in how much you can get it done. After a busy week of study, get enough rest during the weekend to refresh your mind.

In conclusion

Balancing schoolwork and co-curricular activities is only half the battle. The other important part of this equation is a life outside of that, which includes exercise, sleep, spending time with friends or family members, and eating well-balanced meals throughout the day. Developing these habits will help reduce stress and give you the energy needed to do what needs to be done.