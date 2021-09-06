5 ways to balance schoolwork and co-curricular activities

Developing habits such as setting goals and prioritising tasks can help reduce stress and give you the energy. 

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Create a schedule
  • Prioritise
  • Plan early
  • Set realistic goals
  • Take breaks

Are you feeling overwhelmed with your schoolwork and co-curricular activities? Do you feel like you have hit a wall?

