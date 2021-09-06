Monster of the new age? How to ensure your child’s safety online

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Technology has sparked a revolution that has impacted how people socialise, interact, and communicate.
  • Some children are more at home in cyberspace than their parents and are wily enough to keep parents in the dark about their online activities.
  • Chat rooms, private messaging apps, blogs, social networks, websites, and e-mail accounts are some of the platforms your child is likely to sign up to.
  • There is a high risk of children being exposed to hate speech, violent content such as messages that incite self-harm and suicide, cyberbullying, and other forms of peer-to-peer violence

Computers and Internet-enabled mobile phones have become the fulcrum of modern living, and children have not been left behind by the revolution. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), a child goes online for the first time every half second around the world.

