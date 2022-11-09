Is your child’s stuttering cause for concern? When to seek help

It is estimated that around five per cent of children will start to stutter at some point in their childhood.

For most of these children, the stuttering will go away on its own within a few months or years. However, for some children, the stuttering will persist and may even get worse over time.

About one per cent of adults also stutter.

So, what is stuttering?

Stuttering is a speech disorder that affects speech rate, rhythm and fluency. Also known as stammering, stuttering can make it hard for your child to get his or her words out.

It can manifest in several ways, but some of the most common symptoms include repetition of syllables or words (e.g., "I-I-I want to go outside"), prolongation of sounds (e.g., "sssssometiiiimes I feel frusssstrated"), and interruptions in speech (known as blocks).

Stuttering can also cause people to speak with excessive facial and body movements, and exhibit signs of anxiety or frustration.

Children who stutter may avoid speaking altogether, or they may hesitate before starting to speak.

Stuttering is most commonly seen in children between the ages of two and six, and it affects males more often than females. Some children may only stutter when talking to someone else, while others might stutter all the time.

Types of stuttering

There are three different types of stuttering: developmental, neurogenic, and psychogenic.

Developmental stuttering is the most common type that usually begins in early childhood. This type of stuttering resolves on its own without any treatment.

Neurogenic stuttering is caused by damage to the nervous system and can occur at any age.

Psychogenic stuttering is caused by psychological factors, such as anxiety or trauma. This type of stuttering usually begins in adulthood.

Causes of stuttering

There are many different causes of stuttering, but the exact cause is unknown.

Stuttering may run in families, which suggests that there may be a genetic component. In addition, some children may start to stutter after experiencing a traumatic event or having a difficult time learning to speak.

If a child grows in a stressful environment, they may struggle with expressing themselves.

Signs your child's stuttering requires professional help

As a parent, it can be difficult to know when your child’s stuttering is simply a phase and when it may be something more serious that requires professional help.

If your child has any of the following signs, it is important to seek help from a speech-language pathologist:

has been stuttering for more than six months.

stuttering is getting worse.

avoids speaking or activities because of their stuttering.

shows signs of frustration, embarrassment or anxiety about stuttering.

stuttering affects their school performance or social interactions.

speaks with expressions such as grimacing, eye blinking or head jerking.

If you are concerned about your child’s stuttering, the first step is to consult with your child’s paediatrician. They can rule out any underlying medical cause and refer you to a speech-language pathologist if necessary.

A speech-language pathologist will be able to assess your child’s stuttering and determine if it is a normal part of development or something more serious.

Treatment for stuttering

There is no cure for stuttering, but many various treatment options are available. Treatment typically focuses on helping the person learn to control his or her speech.

Speech-language therapy is the most common treatment for stuttering and can be very effective. This type of therapy typically involves working with a speech-language pathologist to learn different techniques for controlling speech.

Electronic devices can also be used to help children with stuttering. These devices can provide feedback to the user, which can help them to slow down their speech or make other changes.

Ways to help your child cope with stuttering

There are many things you can do to help your child cope with stuttering.

Avoid putting pressure on your child to "fix" their stutter. This will make them feel worse about themselves. Instead, focus on helping them cope with their stutter and accepting it as part of who they are. In addition, explain the condition to your child in simple terms.

Encourage your child to speak at their own pace. This will help them feel more comfortable and less anxious about speaking.

Avoid finishing your child's sentences for them. It can be tempting to finish your child's sentences for them when they're struggling to get the words out but resist the urge to do so. This will only make them feel more self-conscious and anxious about speaking.

Seek professional help if needed. If you feel like your child is struggling to cope with their stuttering, consider seeking professional help from a speech therapist or other mental health professional.

Be patient and understanding. Coping with stuttering can be difficult for both children and adults, so it's important to be patient and understanding with your child.

A stuttering speech disorder is a manageable condition. With the proper help and support, your child can learn to cope with their stuttering and lead a happy, successful life.

If you have any concerns about your child’s speech or language development, be sure to consult with your child’s paediatrician or a speech-language pathologist. Early intervention is key in helping children with speech and language disorders.