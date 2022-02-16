Instilling honesty, the best policy, in children

You cannot be dishonest and expect to instill the value of honesty in your kids.

You cannot be dishonest and expect to instill the value of honesty in your kids.

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Children will be more likely, to tell the truth, if they feel that their parents will be happy about their honesty even if they’ll be punished.
  • Parents should let their children know that they are going to listen to them without getting instantly angry or judgmental.
  • Honesty should start with you because kids learn more by observing and listening.

According to a study conducted by the University of Michigan, children tend to be dishonest if they feel their parents will react negatively if they tell the truth. However, children will be more likely to tell the truth if they feel that their parents will be happy about their honesty even if they’ll be punished. This study included children aged between 4 and 9 years old. The findings were published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology. These results are echoed by Joanne Stern, the author of Parenting is a Contact Sport.

Previous article

Help your partner shed postpartum weight with these tips
Next article

That powerful connection between exercise and teens' brain development

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.