Insomnia: Causes, complications, and treatment

Natural remedies such as lavender essential oils and magnesium supplements may help you sleep.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Insomnia is the inability to fall asleep.
  • Insomnia can cause anxiety, tension, and depression. All of these are common symptoms of insomnia because it affects your mental health.

Stress is the number one cause of insomnia. Stress triggers can be as simple as an inability to sleep or anxiety about a job interview. However, insomnia can also be caused by more severe problems such as mental health issues and chronic pain.

