Injuries you are likely to sustain while running or jogging

Running and jogging are some of the easy-to-do high-impact workouts people can do anywhere and at any time.

Benefits include improved cardiovascular fitness, weight loss, and better mental health.

However, there is a risk of sustaining injuries while running or jogging.

The most common ones include.

Shin splints

This is a condition caused by the overuse of the lower leg muscles and tendons.

It results in pain in the shins, aggravated by running or other high-impact activities.

The best way to avoid this injury is to strength train and always warm-up and cool down properly.

Wear the right shoes for running and stretch your lower leg muscles regularly.

Achilles tendinitis

This condition affects the Achilles tendon, the large tendon at the back of the ankle.

It is caused by overstretching or overuse, resulting in pain and stiffness in the Achilles tendon.

To avoid this injury, you should warm up properly before running and cool down afterward.

Avoid running on hard surfaces and wear shoes that provide good support for the Achilles tendon.

You can try Achilles tendon stretching exercises or massage, then rest to alleviate the pain.

Stress fractures

These are tiny cracks in the bones that occur due to overuse.

They are common in the lower legs and feet and can be very painful.

To avoid this injury, start slowly and gradually increase the intensity of your workouts and make sure to rest when you feel pain.

Wear shoes that provide good support and cushioning, and avoid running on hard surfaces.

If you develop a stress fracture, see a doctor.

Runner's knee

This condition affects the kneecap and results in pain around the knee.

It is usually caused by overuse or improper form when running. To avoid this injury, warm up properly and cool down.

Wear shoes that support the knee and avoid running on hard surfaces. If you start to feel pain in your knee, stop running and rest.

See a doctor if the pain does not go away.

Plantar fasciitis

This condition affects the plantar fascia, which is the tissue that runs along the bottom of the foot.

It is usually caused by overuse or improper footwear and results in pain in the heel or arch of the foot.

To avoid this injury, wear shoes that fit well and provide good support for the arch of your foot. Stretch the arches of your feet regularly and avoid running on hard surfaces.

In case of pain in your foot, rest and see a doctor if the pain does not go away.

Ankle sprain

This is a condition that occurs when ligaments in the ankle are stretched or torn. It can be caused by landing awkwardly after a jump or rolling the ankle. If you sprain your ankle, rest, put ice and compress on it, and see a doctor if the pain does not disappear.

Wearing a support bandage can help to speed up the healing process.

Muscle pull

This is a condition that occurs when the muscles are stretched or torn. It can be caused by overstretching, sudden movements, or lifting heavyweights. Rest, ice the area, and see a doctor if the pain persists.

Avoid activities that may aggravate the injury.

Running tips

Running tips