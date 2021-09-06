How to maintain a healthy social life as you grow older

pottery
Recent research has shown that learning new skills slows down your brain’s aging process. You can go for traditionally popular skills such as pottery, music, painting, etc

By  Denis Mutua

What you need to know:

  • Engage in voluntary work
  • Join a mentorship program
  • Learn a new skill
  • Nurture existing relationships


At 50 years and above, the house can feel quite empty after the kids have left to pursue their studies, career, business, or to start families.

