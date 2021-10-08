How to bridge social chasms as an introvert

Meeting new people may not be the most exciting thing for many introverts. This does not mean it is a dreadful thing to be an introvert. It just means you may not be a social butterfly.

Checked the introvert box? Here are some ways you can make friends:

Use social media to find people with similar interests

On social media, you can find people and groups with similar interests or hobbies. Connecting can be as simple as liking a page on Facebook, or following an account on Instagram, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

Once you have identified groups and pages that interest you, start interacting with people in the comment sections, you can follow this up by connecting with them.

"But I don't post much on social media." That is okay. You can still find people online by joining groups that match your personality or hobbies (for example, book clubs or cooking classes). After you've found friends, get in touch with them by commenting on their posts or sending private messages.

Join a group that matches your personality or hobbies

There is something you are good at that could help you meet new people. For example, if you love a particular sport or dance, joining a local team is one of the most effective ways to make friends.

Likewise, if your hobby involves going out to watch sports or participate in sports, find other players around town and invite them to games.

If there are no local teams that match your sport or hobby, consider starting one. You do not need to be an extrovert to do this. Reach out to people interested in getting a team together by posting on social media or asking around at school, work, and online gaming groups.

Make it easy for people to contact you

If you are not interested in joining a team or starting a new hobby, another wonderful way to meet people is simply making it easy for people to get in touch with you. You can do this by creating an online contact form on your website so people can find out more about who you are, what you do, and how they can contact you.

You could also give out your email address at networking events, conferences, or workshops for people who might want to connect with you post-event.

Be realistic about what you want from friendships

So now that people can contact you, it is time to make some friends. Be realistic about what you are looking for in your new relationships and put yourself out there. This includes being open about your strengths, passions, and interests.

Go somewhere where there will be people who share the same interests as you - like museums, concerts, and art galleries

After successfully making new friends, it is time to make plans together. First, check out your city's website (or listings) for events and activities like concerts, exhibitions, and workshops. Look for a place you’d all like to visit.

Consider your feelings

'What if I don't want everyone's friendship?" It is okay not to be interested in meeting everyone who contacts you, but at least give them a chance before deciding that they are not the right fit.