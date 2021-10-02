Health apps you must have in 2021

Studies have shown that bad sleeping patterns can cause a range of health issues.

Studies have shown that bad sleeping patterns can cause a range of health issues.

By  Denis Mutua

What you need to know:

  • Many doctors and hospitals have created, and provide apps to help interact and consult with doctors.
  • Modern diet and nutrition apps go beyond helping you make a dieting plan to offer information about the foods and food items that you want to buy or eat.
  • Experts recommend that you should have a regular sleep pattern if you want to remain healthy physically and mentally.

Thanks to the sensitisation efforts by health and fitness experts, most people now understand the importance of tracking their health. This is important for both healthy people and those living with long-term illnesses. For instance, if you are on a weight loss or weight gain plan, tracking your weight will help assess your progress.

Previous article

How to tell if your teen is using drugs
Next article

Here are 4 common sleep disorders

Editor's picks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.