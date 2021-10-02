Health apps you must have in 2021

Thanks to the sensitisation efforts by health and fitness experts, most people now understand the importance of tracking their health. This is important for both healthy people and those living with long-term illnesses. For instance, if you are on a weight loss or weight gain plan, tracking your weight will help assess your progress.

Thanks to digital technology, you don’t have to do your tracking on a notebook using a pen. You can download the app you need to your smartphone.

Sleep tracking apps

Studies have shown that bad sleeping patterns can cause a range of health issues. Experts recommend that you should have a regular sleep pattern if you want to remain healthy physically and mentally.

Unfortunately, the five-workday week does not allow most people to create and maintain such regular schedules. Most people sleep very few hours on weekdays but oversleep during the weekend.

A sleep-tracking app will help you keep track of not only the number of hours you sleep but also the quality. The app will alert you of deviations that you should rectify.

Apps to monitor blood sugar levels

Apps for monitoring blood sugar levels are mostly marketed to people with diabetes. However, it is important to keep track of your blood sugar levels even if you have not been diagnosed with diabetes. Diabetes develops over time and due to modern sedentary lifestyles and eating habits, many people are vulnerable to the illness.

By observing your blood sugar over a long time, you can recognise any fluctuations and seek medical attention. The data you have collected over time will also help the doctor in diagnosis and treatment.

A workout planner

Workouts come highly recommended for good health, but it’s better when done with a plan. A person who aims to lose weight should not do the same exercises as someone who’s preparing for a mini-marathon or to muscle up. There are various apps available, many of them free, that can help you plan your workout depending on your goals.

Use the app to also monitor your progress to assess whether the plan is working.

Meditation app

Maintaining your health involves more than just being physically active. You need to take care of your mental health as well.

Unfortunately, there are many self-proclaimed experts offering guidance on meditation. Such apps will waste your time or, worse, mess with your mental health.

Take your time to shop for apps and meditation plans created by qualified experts to achieve the best outcome.

Diet and nutrition app

Even the most disciplined people find it difficult to maintain a healthy dietary plan. It is even harder trying to do it on your own.

Modern diet and nutrition apps go beyond helping you make a dieting plan to offer information about the foods and food items that you want to buy or eat. Information on calorie counts on foods helps you assess what you are eating while you can use information about nutrient content to select what you need.

Medical and drug apps

Many doctors and hospitals have created, and provide apps to help interact and consult with doctors. Such apps may require you to pay but it’s worth it.

You can also download apps to help you learn about the drugs you are taking. Such apps give you more information about various drugs and how they interact with each other, and possible allergies or side effects.