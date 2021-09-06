Gifted by nature or nurture? Raising a star calls for deliberateness

By  Simon Mburu

What you need to know:

  • The Williams sisters considered the greatest tennis duo in the world, started playing tennis at the age of five. Their talent was identified and nurtured by their father, who has remained their coach to date. 
  • Provide opportunities for the child to work with things he or she enjoys or is good at.
  • Gifted children demonstrate high reasoning ability, creativity, and curiosity.

When Kodi Taehyun Lee went on the stage of the 14th season of the reality competition show, America’s Got Talent, the odds were stacked against him. He could hardly speak or coordinate his movement and had to rely on his mother. Kodi was born with optic nerve hypoplasia which caused him to become blind. He was also diagnosed with autism at an early age. In addition to this, Kodi had Addison's disease. But Kodi also had a gift that his mother had nurtured from an early age: He had the perfect pitch. He could also play the piano efficiently.

How to stay on top of your finances as retirement approaches
Teenage pregnancy: A parent's guide

