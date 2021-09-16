Getting your child’s sleep schedule on track, plus 5 common sleep disorders in children

Children do not have the same sleep needs as adults because their bodies are still developing. As a result, there are many sleep disorders in children which can take a toll on the family. Unfortunately, the ways in which sleep can be sabotaged in children are often overlooked.

This piece explores common causes and solutions to help you get your little one back on track with her bedtime. In addition, we explore five common sleep disorders in children and how to treat them.

Causes of sleepless nights

Anxiety or stress – The kid could be stressed by schoolwork or from being bullied.

Too much screen time before bedtime – Watching TV or playing on the phone can stimulate the brain and keep it alert.

Allergies that cause trouble breathing during sleep—Nasal congestion, coughing, and wheezing at night could be signs of allergies.

Separation anxiety—If your child is used to sharing a room with you, they may have a problem when the time to start sleeping on their own comes.

Snoring – This can be a sign of sleep apnea, which happens when one stops breathing for short periods during sleep and causes sonorous snores and restlessness.

Some foods can interfere with the quality of sleep—Caffeinated drinks such as caffeine, chocolate, and soda can keep your child awake at night.

Signs of a sleep disorder in children include

Snoring loudly or gasping for air during sleep

Not being able to fall asleep on their own and calling out in the night frequently

Daytime sleepiness even after a whole night of sleep. If your child is always tired, it might be because they are not getting enough rest at night.

Bedwetting

Teeth grinding

The kid struggles to wake up in the morning and to sleep at night

Sleepwalking and nightmares

Cataplexy (muscle weakness)

Effects of sleep deprivation on children

Increased behavioural problems. Tired kids are cranky and moody. In addition, they have trouble concentrating because their brains do not function at optimal levels, which can cause problems in school or social situations.

Children with sleep disorders misbehave more often. When children are tired, they get frustrated easily resulting in tantrums or meltdowns that turn into power struggles between the child and parents. This can lead to poor relationships between parents and kids.

Trouble learning. Research shows that sleep-deprived children struggle with memory, critical thinking, language development, and processing information. All this adds up to learning difficulties for the child.

Sleep deprivation contributes heavily to health problems in children. When a child does not get enough rest, their body becomes weak and more susceptible to sickness. In addition, if they already have ADHD or asthma treated with medication, their medications may need adjusting if the sleep pattern does not change.

Sleep disorders in children

Insomnia. This is the most common sleep disorder in kids. Kids who have insomnia do not get deep enough, restorative sleep, or wake up too early and cannot go back to sleep independently.

Narcolepsy. This disorder causes excessive daytime sleepiness, making it difficult to stay awake during normal daily activities like school or playtime with friends. The primary cause is the lack of the neurotransmitter hypocretin in the brain, which regulates sleep and wakefulness.

Sleep apnea is a breathing disorder that causes kids to snore loudly, gasp for air during sleep, and/or stop breathing at night. It is caused by the upper airway collapsing when the muscles in the throat relax. When this happens, your child can have a challenging time getting enough oxygen into their lungs because they are not breathing correctly.

Restless leg syndrome (RLS). Kids with this condition experience unpleasant or even painful sensations in their legs when they try to fall asleep at night. They kick and move around frequently, which can interrupt sleep.

Night terrors. This is a condition that causes the child to scream and sit upright in bed. However, they are not awake or aware of their surroundings during these episodes.

What a parent can do

If your kid has trouble sleeping, create a bedtime routine, for example, telling them a bedtime story. That will help the child calm, making it easier to fall asleep.

If your child is moving around a lot in their sleep, make sure they do not get too much caffeine before bedtime and always ensure they have a comfortable place to sleep at the right temperature.

Set a scheduled wake-up and sleep time for them.

Control their food portions and avoid giving them too much sugar or caffeine before bedtime.

Limit screen time before bedtime for better sleep quality.

Parents should avoid smoking or drinking alcohol near their children, as this can cause breathing problems that lead to frequent awakenings.

Be sure to speak with your doctor if you have any concerns about your child's sleeping habits or behaviour that seem out of the ordinary for them. It is important for them to receive a proper diagnosis to start treatment early and be able to sleep well at night.