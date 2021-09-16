Getting your child’s sleep schedule on track, plus 5 common sleep disorders in children

Set a scheduled wake-up and sleep time for your children.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • If your child is used to sharing a room with you, they may have a problem when the time to start sleeping on their own comes.
  • If your child is always tired, it might be because they are not getting enough rest at night.
  • When children are tired, they get frustrated easily resulting in tantrums or meltdowns that turn into power struggles between the child and parents.

Children do not have the same sleep needs as adults because their bodies are still developing. As a result, there are many sleep disorders in children which can take a toll on the family. Unfortunately, the ways in which sleep can be sabotaged in children are often overlooked.

