Forgetful in your 20s or 30s? Possible causes and what you can do about it

Poor sleeping habits can cause considerable memory loss and forgetfulness even in young people.

By  Denis Mutua

What you need to know:

  • Studies have shown that the gradual decline of memory starts in the 20s but becomes noticeable in sunset years.

  • Noticeable forgetfulness in young people is a sign that something is amiss.

  • Eating well, remaining physically active, adequate sleep and rest can help you avoid memory loss.

Once in a while, everybody forgets where they placed their keys or what they were going to do in the kitchen. However, if you are in your 20s and you’re forgetting things too often, including important details of events in your life, you may be experiencing memory loss.

