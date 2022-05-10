Foods to eat while on ketogenic diet for maximum weight loss

If you are looking to break your weight loss plateau, consider following a ketogenic diet.

A ketogenic diet is exceptionally low in carbohydrates and high in fats and proteins. When you eat a keto diet, your body enters a state called ketosis, where it begins to break down fat for energy instead of carbohydrates. This can lead to weight loss, improved mental clarity, and reduced inflammation.

There are distinct types of ketogenic diets, and the specific foods you eat will depend on the kind of diet you're following.

High protein ketogenic diets: These diets are higher in protein than standard ketogenic diets. However, the fat ratio is still higher than protein.

Standard ketogenic diets: These diets are moderate in protein, high in fat, and very low in carbs.

Cyclical ketogenic diets involve periods of higher carbohydrate intake, typically around training days.

No matter which type of keto diet you follow, there are general guidelines for choosing keto-friendly foods.

Vegetables

Vegetables are a key part of any ketogenic diet. You can eat all sorts of vegetables, both raw and cooked. Some good options include

Broccoli

Cauliflower

Kale

Spinach

Green Beans

Tomatoes

Carrots

Celery

Fruits such as berries are also a great option. Berries are lower in sugar than other fruits and can help satisfy your sweet tooth while on a ketogenic diet.

Strawberries

Raspberries

Blueberries

Blackberries

When eating vegetables on a ketogenic diet, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, make sure that you are getting enough fibre.

Fibre is important for gut health and can help you feel fuller for longer periods. Second, be sure to get plenty of variety in your vegetables. Eating the same vegetables day after day can get boring quickly. Try to mix up your vegetables as much as possible to keep things interesting.

Finally, make sure you are cooking your vegetables properly. Overcooking vegetables can lead to the loss of beneficial nutrients. Instead, cook them only until they are slightly tender and still retain their crunch.

Healthy fats

Healthy fats are an important part of any ketogenic diet. It would help to consume plenty of healthy fats each day. Some reliable sources of healthy fats include

Avocado oil

Nuts and nut oils

Coconut and olive oil

Fatty fish

Butter

Flaxseeds and chia seeds

When choosing fats, it is important to opt for healthy, unsaturated fats whenever possible. Avoid unhealthy saturated and trans fats at all costs.

Protein

Protein is an important part of any diet, and it is imperative in a ketogenic diet. Protein provides your body with the nutrients it needs to build muscle and maintain healthy tissues. Depending on the type of ketogenic diet you are following, you may need to consume more or less protein.

Some useful sources of protein include

Chicken

Turkey

Beef

Seafood

Eggs

Dairy products such as cheese and yogurt

When choosing protein sources, opt for lean, healthy options whenever possible. Avoid processed meats and fatty cuts of meat. Go for chicken breasts, turkey thighs, or fish fillets. Vegetarian sources of proteins such as tofu, legumes, and quinoa are also good options.

Beverages

There are a few things to keep in mind when choosing beverages on a ketogenic diet. First, avoid sugary drinks such as sodas and juices. These beverages are high in sugar and can quickly kick you out of ketosis.

Second, drink plenty of water. Staying hydrated is important for overall health and can help you feel fuller for more extended periods.

Finally, avoid alcoholic beverages. Alcohol is high in sugar and can quickly derail your weight loss goals.

Choose healthy drinks such as water, unsweetened tea, and coffee. Keto smoothies are also a great option. They usually contain low-carbohydrate ingredients such as spinach, avocado, and low-fat yogurt.