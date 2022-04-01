Foods to eat if you have stomach ulcers
What you need to know:
- Stomach ulcers are painful, but you can manage the pain and speed up the healing process with the proper diet and medication.
- A diet that is friendly to ulcer patients should be low in acid, fat, and spice.
- Consuming foods in small portions regularly throughout the day is best.
Ulcers are sores that form on the stomach or small intestine lining. They form when there is too much acid in the stomach. This can be caused by:
- stress
- smoking
- alcohol
- certain medications
- infections (H. Pylori)
Stomach ulcers symptoms
- burning feeling in the stomach between meals or at night
- bloating
- nausea or vomiting
- Pain in the upper abdomen
If you have any of these symptoms, see your doctor.
Besides medication, a healthy, effective diet to alleviate the pain comes in handy.
Sweet potatoes
Sweet potatoes are a great food to eat if you have ulcers. They are high in fibre, which will keep your stomach moving and alleviate constipation, which can make the pain worse. Sweet potatoes are a good source of vitamin C, which helps heal wounds and Vitamin A, which protects your stomach's lining from further damage.
Healthy fats
Healthy fats are important for ulcer patients. They reduce inflammation. Good sources of healthy fats include:
- avocados
- nuts and seeds
- fatty fish like salmon
Red bell peppers
Red bell peppers are an excellent option for ulcers. They are high in Vitamin C, which helps to heal wounds. They are also a good source of antioxidants, which can help protect the lining of your stomach from further damage.
Probiotics
Probiotics are beneficial bacteria that help to keep your gut healthy. They can help ulcer patients restore the balance of good and bad bacteria in the stomach.
You can find probiotics in:
- yogurt
- kefir
- sauerkraut
- kimchi
- miso soup
- naturally fermented pickles
Berries
Berries are a good source of antioxidants, which protect the lining of your stomach from further damage. They are high in fibre keeps your stomach moving and alleviate constipation.
Berries include:
- strawberries
- blueberries
- raspberries
- blackberries
Honey
Honey has antimicrobial properties, which fight off infections. It is also a good source of antioxidants which protects your stomach's lining from further damage.
You can add honey to many different foods, including:
- tea
- yogurt
- oatmeal
- smoothies
Other foods to consider include
- Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower. They are high in fibre and antioxidants.
- Bananas. They have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that can help to fight off infections.
- Oatmeal. It is a good source of fibre, which can help to keep your stomach moving and alleviate constipation.
- Ginger. It can help to ease nausea and vomiting.
- Whole grain loaves of bread are high in fibre.
- Lean protein like chicken or turkey. It is important to eat plenty of protein when you are healing from an ulcer, as it helps to rebuild tissue.
- Water. It is important to drink plenty of water, it will help flush out the stomach and keep it healthy.
Foods that could trigger ulcers
There are foods that you should avoid when you have ulcers.
- spicy foods
- fatty foods
- acidic fruits like oranges and grapefruit
- alcohol
- caffeine
- smoking cigarettes