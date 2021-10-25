Constantly craving caffeine? You are treading on a dangerous path

Caffeine addiction can cause people to become irritable and moody when they do not get their fix.

By  Fiona Muthoni

What you need to know:

  • Caffeine addiction can be treated by gradually cutting back on caffeine intake before one becomes fully addicted.
  • There are healthy alternatives to coffee like decaf tea, herbal tea such as chamomile tea, and hot chocolate that will provide similar benefits as drinking caffeinated beverages without the side effects.

Caffeine addiction is a severe problem that affects millions of people around the world. Health effects include insomnia, anxiety, and heart problems. While caffeine may have been considered merely a harmless drug for those who need a morning boost or an afternoon pick-me-up, it has become clear that caffeine is addictive and dangerous.

