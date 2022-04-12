Anaemia diet: Your Iron-Rich foods options

Iron is a mineral necessary for the production of haemoglobin, which carries oxygen in the blood. Iron deficiency can lead to anaemia, and insufficient red blood cells to transport oxygen around the body. Iron-rich foods are a great way to keep the body's iron levels up, especially for people with anaemia.

Anaemia

Iron deficiency is the most common cause of anaemia, but it can also be caused by folate deficiency and infectious diseases such as HIV/AIDs.

Patients with anaemia inhibit the following symptoms

Fatigue

Headache

Chest pain

Pale skin

Difficulties in breathing

Fast heartbeat

Restless leg syndrome

Dizziness or a sensation of light-headedness

Foods to help with iron deficiency

Here are some of the most common foods high in iron that you can incorporate into your daily diet.

Spinach

Rich in calcium, zinc, and magnesium.

Spinach is a great source of iron. It also contains vitamins C essential for iron absorption and vitamin K, which helps maintain bone health.

It is also rich in antioxidants such as lutein and zeaxanthin, beneficial for eye health.

Spinach is best when eaten raw in salads, steamed or boiled, and has a mild taste that can be improved by adding butter or olive oil.

Beans

Beans such as black beans, kidney beans, and chickpeas are rich in iron and other minerals like magnesium, potassium, and zinc.

Beans provide fibre essential for the digestive system and are an incredibly versatile ingredient that can be added to salads or soups.

Lentils

Lentils are a major source of iron and elevated levels of vitamins, magnesium, and zinc, which help maintain the immune system.

Lentils are also a reliable source of fibre which is incredibly important for a healthy digestive system.

They can be found in many varieties, with the most common green, brown, and black lentils.

Lentils are a rich ingredient in stews, soups, and curries.

Nuts & Seeds

Iron-rich nuts such as almonds, cashews, and pine nuts are great snacks that you can carry around with you.

They contain oils such as omega-3 fatty acids, which help maintain a healthy heart and brain function, and vitamin E, an antioxidant nutrient.

Nuts make the perfect snack on their own or added to salads for extra crunch! They can be found in many varieties, including peanuts and pistachios.

Seeds such as pumpkin seeds are also rich in iron and other nutrients like vitamin K, which is essential for blood clotting. Other examples of seeds rich in iron include sesame, flaxseeds, and sunflower seeds.

Iron-rich vegetables

Vegetables such as beetroots, broccoli, and green beans are rich in iron and other important nutrients like calcium, vitamin K, and potassium which maintain healthy blood clotting.

They have a slightly earthy taste making them great when added to dishes such as salads and stir-fries.

They can be steamed, boiled, or grilled and make the perfect addition to any meal.

Fruits

Iron-rich fruit such as apricots, figs, and prunes are excellent sources of iron that you can add to your diet for a healthy boost. They are also packed with other minerals like potassium, which help maintain the body's fluid balance.

If you are looking for something sweet, dried fruits like apricots make a great snack added to trail mixes. They can also be used in desserts and baking.

Iron-rich spices such as cumin seeds, tamarind, and turmeric are another great way to add more iron to your diet.

Fish

Fish such as sardines, tuna, and salmon are rich in iron and other nutrients like vitamin B12, which helps to improve the nervous system.

They can be cooked in different ways, either grilled or baked for a healthy meal full of flavour.