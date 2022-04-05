8 Foods that resolve arthritis symptoms

Arthritis is a condition that affects the joints, causing pain and inflammation. There are diverse types of arthritis, but the most common is osteoarthritis

The symptoms associated with arthritis can make everyday activities such as walking, climbing stairs, and even washing dishes difficult.

There are different treatment options available such as medication, surgery, and physical therapy.

But did you know that what you eat can also help relieve your symptoms? For example, certain foods contain nutrients that have anti-inflammatory properties, which can help reduce swelling and pain in the joints.

However, these foods are not a replacement for medical treatment.

Fish

Fish is an excellent source of protein and omega-three fatty acids, both of which are essential for joint health. Omega-three fatty acids reduce inflammation in the body, while protein is necessary for repair and growth. Aim to eat two servings of fish per week.

Some of the best fish are salmon, tuna, mackerel, herring, and sardines.

You can take a fish oil supplement if you do not like fish.

Ginger

Ginger is a root vegetable that has been used for centuries in traditional medicine to treat a variety of conditions, including arthritis.

This is because ginger contains compounds that are powerful anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties.

You can add ginger to your diet by grating it into soups or stir-fries, or you can drink ginger tea.

It can be eaten raw too.

Turmeric

Turmeric is a spice that is widely used in Indian cuisine. It has a bright orange colour and a slightly bitter taste.

This spice contains the compound curcumin, which has powerful anti-inflammatory properties.

Curcumin is so effective at reducing inflammation that it has been compared to medications like ibuprofen.

You can add turmeric to your food by using it in curries or rice dishes, or you can take a supplement.

Just make sure that the turmeric supplement you take contains black pepper, as this increases curcumin absorption.

Green tea

Green tea is a popular drink rich in antioxidants. These antioxidants help to protect the body from damage caused by free radicals.

Free radicals can contribute to inflammation and joint pain, so drinking green tea can be helpful for people with arthritis.

In addition to its antioxidant properties, green tea contains compounds called catechins, which have been shown to have anti-inflammatory effects.

You can drink green tea, hot or cold.

Berries

Berries are a great source of antioxidants, which can help to reduce inflammation. They are also a good source of Vitamin C, which is important for joint health.

Some berries that are incredibly high in antioxidants include blueberries, strawberries, and black raspberries.

You can add these berries to your diet by eating them as snacks or adding them to your breakfast cereal or yogurt.

You can also make a berry smoothie.

Olive oil

Extra-virgin olive oil is a type of olive oil made from pure, cold-pressed olives. It is the highest quality olive oil available and has the most antioxidants.

Antioxidants protect the body from damage caused by free radicals, which can contribute to inflammation.

Extra-virgin olive oil contains oleocanthal, a compound that has been shown to have anti-inflammatory effects.

You can use extra-virgin olive oil in salad dressings or cooked vegetables.

Do not overheat it, as this can destroy the flavours.

Leafy greens

Leafy greens are a reliable source of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. They also contain compounds that reduce inflammation.

Some of the best leafy greens to eat include kale, spinach, collard greens, and Swiss chard.

They can be consumed in numerous ways, such as salads, soups, or smoothies.

You can also sauté them.

Citrus fruits

Citrus fruits are a good source of Vitamin C, which is essential for joint health.

They also contain antioxidants that reduce inflammation.

Citrus fruits include oranges, grapefruits, lemons, and limes.